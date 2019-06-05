RT Extends Submission Deadline for 2019 Khaled Alkhateb Memorial Awards

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The RT broadcaster announced on Wednesday in a statement that it had extended the deadline to submit applications for the second annual Khaled Alkhateb Memorial Awards for war correspondents to June 24.

"RT has extended the submission period for the Khaled Alkhateb Memorial Awards to June 24. The event is an annual international competition that recognizes the best journalism from conflict zones. The awards, now in the second year, were established to commemorate RT Arabic freelancer Khaled Alkhateb, who was killed while reporting from Syria," the statement said.

The statement noted that reporters from over 20 countries submitted their applications for the inaugural awards in 2018, with reporters from Iraq, Ireland and Singapore having won top prizes.

The winners of the second annual Khaled Alkhateb Memorial Awards will be announced on July 30, which will mark the second anniversary of Alkhateb's death.

The competition was established to honor the memory of Khaled Alkhateb, a journalist who worked for RT Arabic as a freelance correspondent before being killed in shelling by Daesh* in Syria in 2017.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree in April 2018 awarding the correspondent with the Medal for Courage.

*Daesh [ISIL, the Islamic State, ISIS] — a terrorist group banend in Russia