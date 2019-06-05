Nutella Lovers Face Global Shortage as Largest Factory Nearly Shuts Amid Rallies

Last year, a bizarre incident occurred in France involving the famous dessert, with videos appearing on social networks showing people brawling in supermarkets over Nutella, as it was selling at a 70 percent discount.

Nutella lovers might be facing a global shortage of their favourite delight as a factory in Normandy, France that produces one-fourth of the world's supply has been nearly shut down for a week due to protests.

The protesters have blocked trucks from entering or leaving the facility as they've put forward certain demands to the Italian firm Ferrero — namely, they want a 4.5 percent increase to their salaries, one-time 900 euro bonus payments, and better working conditions.

The company, in turn, has threatened to fine the 160 out of 350 employees of the factory who are involved in the protests.