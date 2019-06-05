NSA Alerts Windows Users to Update System Amid 'Growing Threats'

The warning comes one week after Microsoft issued a reminder to Windows users to update systems “as soon as possible”.

According to The Hill, the National Security Agency has recommended Microsoft Windows consumers to use an updated version of Windows due to "growing threats" of cybersecurity-related issues.

The issue of the alert is a program known as BlueKeep, which can be used by malicious actors to conduct “denial of service” attacks.

Users that are affected include those who use older versions of the Windows OS, such as Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows Server 2003, and Windows Server 2008.

"NSA urges everyone to invest the time and resources to know your network and run supported operating systems with the latest patches," the NSA said.

#Cybersecurity Advisory: we urge Microsoft Windows administrators and users to patch systems to address the #Bluekeep vulnerability.



Earlier, Microsoft itself recommended patching this severe security flaw.

On 14 May, Microsoft released patches for all of these operating systems, despite no longer providing support for Windows XP and other older operating systems.