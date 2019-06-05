Register
01:44 GMT +305 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)

    Dallas Police Seek FBI Help Over Violence Against Transgender Community

    CC0
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    During a press conference Monday, Dallas Police Chief U. Reneé Hall announced that the Dallas Police Department will seek assistance from the FBI to investigate the murders of three transgender women in the city since October.

    "The Dallas Police Department has reached out to the FBI," Hall said at a press conference Monday. 

    Transgender Athlete CeCe Telfer
    YouTube / AdamAndEveNotSteve
    ‘Loophole in the System’: Transgender Athlete Draws Flak After Winning at US Women’s Hurdles Contest

    "We are concerned; we are actively and aggressively investigating this case. And we have reached out to our federal partners to assist us in these efforts."

    On Monday, Dallas police found the body of Chynal Lindsey, 26, in White Rock Lake in northeastern Dallas. Her death is being investigated as a homicide, as there were "obvious signs of homicidal violence," police said.

    "I don't think any of us know very much yet, and the police have not been very forthcoming with information," Nell Gaither, the president of Dallas' Trans Pride Initiative, recently told BuzzFeed News. "They said there was obvious signs of homicidal violence, so we don't even know how she was killed or how long she was there."

    Lindsey's death is just the latest in a string of attacks against transgender women in the city. In May, Malaysia Booker, 23 — who previously suffered an attack in April outside an apartment complex that was filmed and posted online — was found fatally shot. Brittany White, 29, was shot inside her car in southeast Dallas in October 2018, according to the Washington Post. Back in 2015, Shade Schuler, 22, was shot to death in Dallas. 

    Axe
    © Flickr/ Steve Evans
    Transgender Assailant Nearly Chops Man’s Head With an Axe After Bad Date (GRAPHIC VIDEO)

    "These cases, though not directly related at this time, do have similarities the public needs to be made aware of," Dallas Police Maj. Vincent Weddington told reporters last month after Booker's death.

    According to the Human Rights Campaign, there were at least 29 violent deaths of transgender people in the US in 2017. Last year, at least 26 transgender people were killed.

    Victims were killed by "acquaintances, partners and strangers, some of whom have been arrested and charged, while others have yet to be identified," the Human Rights Campaign reports, also noting that in some of the cases, the victims were targeted because of transphobia, whereas in other cases, the victims' transgender status may have contributed to their being in risky situations, such as homelessness.

    Related:

    Trump Says His Transgender Policy Seeks to ‘Protect the Country’
    Hollywood, Left-Wingers Slam Trump's Plan to 'Erase' Transgender Definition
    British TV Producer Gets Police Warning for 'Deadnaming' Transgender Activist
    Prison System Tries to Erase Transgender People By Ignoring Needs - Activist
    Freemasons Reportedly Ready to Welcome Transgender Women
    Tags:
    homicide, investigation, FBI, transgender, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Tokyo Through the Lens of Tom Blachford
    Yesterday's Tomorrow: Tokyo's Neon Splendor Through Lens of Tom Blachford
    Tariff Man’s Tiered Threats
    Tariff Man’s Tiered Threats
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse