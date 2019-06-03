Register
22:12 GMT +303 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Dumping Trump robot

    WATCH: ‘Dumping Trump’ Robot Seated on Toilet in UK for State Visit

    © Twitter/Courtesy of Dino Don Lessem
    Society
    Get short URL
    171

    A Trump robot seated on a golden toilet has arrived in the UK, just in time for the start of US President Donald Trump’s first three-day official state visit to the UK.

    American Don Lessem designed the 16-foot "Dumping Trump" robot, which can tweet and emit not only fart noises, but some of Trump's most frequent statements such as "no collusion," "a witch hunt," "you are fake news" and "I'm a very stable genius." According to Lessem, the $25,000 robot was inspired by the a blimp depicting Trump as a baby that debuted over London protests last year during Trump's non-official visit to the UK.

    ​The robot arrived at the port of Southampton, a port city on England's south coast, on Friday, after its long trek from China. Lessem, who helped design animatronic dinosaurs for the first "Jurassic Park" movie, opted to manufacture the robot in a Chinese factory in the Sichuan province.

    "I realized they make anything, any kind of monstrosity," Lessem told the Washington Examiner. "So, I thought about what was the appropriate way to pay tribute to Trump and his majesty, and I figured it would be to put him on his throne… He is such an embarrassment. We just sit around and think we can wait it out. We need to express what an injustice this is, how much we are betraying democracy." 

    A 20-foot high cartoon baby blimp of US President Donald Trump
    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    WATCH Anti-Trump Balloon Fly over Paris for Presidential Remembrance Day Visit

    Trump arrived in the UK on Monday for his official state visit, during a tumultuous time in UK politics amid Theresa May's recent announcement that she is stepping down from her position as prime minister after the failure of her Brexit deal. Thousands of UK protesters are expected to show up in the next few days in London and other cities across the UK to protest Trump's visit.

    "I am proud of the British that they go out in the streets to insult Trump. We [US citizens] don't seem to do it. So, I wanted to debut it there in London," Lessem continued.

    Following its debut in London, the Trump robot, with his pants around his ankles and his signature red tie in the toilet bowl, is expected to head to a US Independence Day event in Washington, DC, on July 4. In a Twitter announcement back in February, the president promised "one of the biggest gatherings in the history of Washington, D.C." to take place at the Lincoln Memorial on July 4, 2019. 

    A satirical balloon of a baby US President Donald Trump is seen through the US-Mexico border fence during a demonstration against him prior to his visit to Calexico, California, as seen from Mexicali, Baja California state, Mexico, on April 5, 2019.
    © AFP 2019 / Guillermo Arias
    Outrage as 'Baby Trump' Blimp Flown at US-Mexico Border Ahead of POTUS' Visit

    The Museum of London is also allegedly considering acquiring the famous blimp depicting Trump as a baby in a diaper. The balloon, which has circulated around the globe during the last year during protests against Trump, was created by a UK activist group that crowdfunded more than $44,000 to make it.

    According to Museum of London Director Sharon Ament, she hopes that the 20-foot-blimp becomes a part of the museum's "protest collection," to be placed alongside a blimp of London Mayor Sadiq Khan, who recently gave the go-ahead to protesters to fly the inflatable baby during Trump's state visit, multiple reports state.

    Related:

    Whopping Big Trump Baby Blimp To Highlight UK State Visit Again
    Outrage as 'Baby Trump' Blimp Flown at US-Mexico Border Ahead of POTUS' Visit
    Briton Raises £58,000 to Fly Sadiq Khan Blimp in Protest Against 'Trump Baby'
    ‘Symbol of Opposition’: Trump Baby Blimp May Fly Over Australia This Fall
    'Trump Baby' Globe-Trots: Blimp May Fly Over Australia During President's Visit
    Tags:
    robot, blimp, UK state visit, Theresa May, Queen Elizabeth II, Donald Trump, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Tokyo Through the Lens of Tom Blachford
    Yesterday's Tomorrow: Tokyo's Neon Splendor Through Lens of Tom Blachford
    Tariff Man’s Tiered Threats
    Tariff Man’s Tiered Threats
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse