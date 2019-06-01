Register
17:49 GMT +301 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Elton John gives concert in Moscow

    Elton John Condemns Decision to Edit Out Scenes From 'Rocketman' Movie in Russia

    © Sputnik / Vladimir Astapkovich
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 20

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - UK singer and composer Elton John has lashed out at the Russian distributor of his biographical movie over the decision to remove certain scenes from the film, saying that such actions were another example of the fact that the world was still sometimes unable to accept that love is possible not only between a man and a woman.

    "We reject in the strongest possible terms the decision to censor Rocketman for the Russian market, a move we were unaware of until today… That the local distributor has found it necessary to edit out certain scenes, denying the audience the opportunity to see the film as it was intended is a sad reflection of the divided world we sill live in and how it can still be so cruelly unaccepting of the love between two people", the singer tweeted on Friday.

    ​The distributor confirmed on 31 May that the film had been edited but insisted that the changes were necessary to make the movie compliant with Russian laws. At the same time, the distributor did not specify what laws exactly it was trying to respect.

    When asked whether the editing of the movie was an act of censorship, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that he had not heard about the movie, did not know what scenes had been edited out or who might have recommended to do that.

    READ MORE: The Stars Circle the Wagons Against Brunei for Its New LGBTQ Death Penalty Laws

    The movie is set to premier in Russia on 6 June. However, after the film was prescreened in Moscow on 30 May, media reported that the film's distributor, Central Partnership, edited out around 5-minutes worth of scenes, notably involving gay sex and drug abuse. The company also reportedly deleted the ending credits showing a photo of real Elton John and his husband, David Furnish, with a caption saying that the singer had found real love.

    In this 1969 file photo, Charles Manson is escorted to his arraignment on conspiracy-murder charges in connection with the Sharon Tate murder case
    © AP Photo / File
    Hollywood Horror: True Story Behind Tarantino Movie as it Premieres in Cannes
    The Russian Culture Ministry, in turn, told Sputnik that it had not advised Central Partnership to remove any scenes, insisting that the distributor made the decision itself.

    In 2013, a law banning the distribution of gay propaganda among children came into force in Russia. The law became known as the "gay propaganda law" and has been facing harsh criticism on the part of rights groups and LGBTQ communities. Moscow, in turn, has denied accusations of discriminating against sexual minorities and stressed that the law was targeting gay propaganda only among minors.

    The film, however, remains rated "18+", or adults only, despite the fact that the scenes depicting sexual relations between men have been removed and it would not have violated the 2013 law.

    Related:

    Elton John & Armenian President Attend Charity Event in Yerevan (VIDEOS)
    From Elton to Ed: Sir Elton John Tells Young Ed Sheeran Fame Won’t Last
    Sorry Wasn't the Hardest Word, Sir Elton John Loses His Mum After Healing Rift
    Tags:
    LGBTQ, movie, Elton John, Russia, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Sexy, Nerdy, Inked & Curvy: Lingerie Fighting Championships in the US
    Sexy, Nerdy, Inked & Curvy: Lingerie Fighting Championships in the US
    Tariff Man’s Tiered Threats
    Tariff Man’s Tiered Threats
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse