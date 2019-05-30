Register
00:05 GMT +331 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Classroom

    US Teacher Fired for ‘Auctioning Off’ Black Students as History Lesson

    CC0
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 60

    A fifth-grade teacher at a private school in New York was fired after she held mock slave auctions in class, allowing white students to bid on black classmates.

    In a Wednesday press release, New York Attorney General Letitia James announced that an investigation conducted in March found that an unidentified teacher at the Chapel School in Bronxville, New York, conducted reenactments of a slave auction on two different occasions as part of a lesson plan on colonial America. 

    A woman looks at the Facebook logo on an iPad in this photo illustration taken June 3, 2018
    © REUTERS / Regis Duvignau/Illustration
    Facebook, Instagram Ban White Supremacist, Separatist Content - Press Release

    In two fifth-grade social studies classes, the teacher asked all African-American students in the class to raise their hands, before asking them to exit the classroom and stand in the hallway. The teacher then placed imaginary chains on the students' necks, wrists and ankles before they were allowed to enter the classroom again. The African-American students were then asked to stand against a wall in front of the white students to simulate an auction in which African-Americans are sold as slaves to white people.

    According to the attorney general, an investigation was carried out after several complaints from parents regarding "unequal discipline of students on the basis of race, a lack of racial sensitivity and awareness in school curricula, and a lack of diversity among the teaching faculty." The teacher involved in the incident has been fired. The Chapel School, however, did not immediately respond to Sputnik's request for comment.

    In the statement, James announced that the state has established a series of actions the school has to implement following the incident, which had a "profoundly negative effect on all of the students present — especially the African-American students." 

    Sex trafficking shelter
    © AP Photo /
    UK Gov't Cracks Down on Children 'Exploited Like Modern Slaves by Gang Members'

    "Every young person — regardless of race — deserves the chance to attend school free of harassment, bias, and discrimination," James said. "Lessons designed to separate children on the basis of race have no place in New York classrooms, or in classrooms throughout this country."

    The school will be required to hire a chief diversity officer and a diversity consultant to help with development training at the school. It will also be required to develop a Staff Diversification Plan, outlining steps the school plans to take on a yearly basis to increase "minority representation among the school's teaching faculty." In addition, the school has committed to a new financial aid effort to increase diversity and will also submit a new code of conduct for approval by the attorney general. The new code will outline how school community members should address racial and ethnic discrimination and harassment.

    Related:

    WATCH: Alabama Students Argue ‘What Do You Do With’ Black People, Jews
    Corbyn to Create Trust to Educate Students on Black History, Colonialism
    Florida Parents Say White Teacher Played ‘Slave Games' with Black Students
    Seattle Teachers and Students: ‘Black Lives Matter At School’
    California College Offers 'Segregated' Dorms for Black Students
    Tags:
    fired, investigation, teacher, Classroom, slavery, New York, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Sexy, Nerdy, Inked & Curvy: Lingerie Fighting Championships in the US
    Sexy, Nerdy, Inked & Curvy: Lingerie Fighting Championships in the US
    Mueller’s Reading Comprehension Review
    Mueller’s Reading Comprehension Review
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse