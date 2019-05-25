South Korean Film 'Parasite' Wins Palme D'or, Top Film Prize at Cannes Film Fest

During the early days of this year's Cannes Film Festival, Bong Joon Ho’s Parasite has occupied the number one position on Screen’s Cannes jury grid getting an average score of 3.4.

'Parasite', a dark comedy film starring Asian actors Song Kang-ho, Lee Sun-kyun, Cho Yeo-jeong and directed by Bong Joon Ho, won on Saturday the Palme d'Or at the prestigious 2019 Cannes Film Festival.

The runner-up prize was awarded to Franco-Senegalese filmmaker Mati Diop for her ghost story "Atlantics" based on her short documentary produced in 2009.

The jury also marked the talent of British actress Emily Beecham, the star of psychological chiller "Little Joe", by granting her the best actress award.

The 72nd Cannes Film Festival in France kicked off on 14 May and has united cinematography legends and young artists that are only making their breakthrough.

