Shark Rips 10-Years-Old Boy's Leg Off in New Caledonia - Reports

A 10-year-old boy had his leg torn off by a shark on 25 May as the marine predator attacked him while he was swimming with his sister in a restricted zone in Noumea, New Caledonia, Sputnik France reported.
In addition to the serious leg injury, the shark tore part of the child's abdomen.
According to witnesses, the attacker is likely to be a bulldog shark.
New Caledonia, which is located off north-eastern Australia, is a French overseas territory, and shark attacks are a common occurance in the area.
