Register
00:22 GMT +322 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Screenshot from the Sniper 3D Assassin video game level titled Breaking News, in which the player assassinates a journalist

    Video Game Maker Removes ‘Assassinate a Journalist’ Sniper Mission (VIDEO)

    © YouTube screenshot
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 02

    A video game for mobile devices called “Sniper 3D Assassin” was recently found to feature a twisted mission plot: assassinating a journalist who’s receiving sensitive documents from a police officer. After heaps of outrage, maker TFG has removed the mission.

    "A journalist bribed a cop and will pick up a briefcase from the cop," says a mission briefing. "The briefcase is full of sensitive documents. Make him famous in a different way."

    Screenshot from Rape Day Video Game
    © Twitter/Kotaku
    Violent New Video Game 'Rape Day' Slammed For Glorifying Sexual Assault (PHOTOS)

    That's how "Sniper 3D Assassin," a popular first-person shooter available on Apple and Android devices, introduces the mission "Breaking News." The game was launched in 2014 by Brazilian tech firm TFG, and has 12 million reviews and a 4.5-star rating, the Washington Post reported.

    "Take your sniper, aim and start shooting your enemies," says the game's tagline in the app market. And that's about all you do to play: pick up a sniper rifle and try to pick off a slew of bad guys, presumably for the good of mankind, or something.

    The Post notes that by the time you get to the "Breaking News" level in the game, as a professional sniper you've gunned down an alleged gunman who killed several people at a pizzeria last year, a thief who stole a backpack from a tourist, three guards around a gang's armory and "without a trace of irony," the Post notes, another person with a sniper rifle who's gunning down innocent people.

    As you pull the trigger to shoot the hack, a slow-motion camera follows the bullet from the gun barrel to its target, with the journalist's bloody corpse being overlaid with level stats.

    Pakistani traders burn pictures of Brenton Harrison Tarrant, one of the suspects in Christchurch mosques shooting during a demonstration to condemn mosque attack, in Peshawar, Pakistan, Saturday, March 16, 2019
    © AP Photo / Mohammad Sajjad
    NZ Teenager Charged With Sharing Christchurch Mosque Shooting Video Online - Reports

    Once you shoot down the journalist, though, you're greeted with the congratulatory, Schwarzeneggeresque quip: "THAT'S A COVER STORY."

    Gamer Rant reported Monday that, following widespread outrage both online and in the press, TFG had removed "Breaking News" from the game.

    "Our game Sniper 3D Assassin is fictional and is intended for mature audiences," TFG spokesperson Michael Mac-Vicar told HuffPost. "We work to create games that bring fun and entertainment to users all around the world. As such, we take feedback from our players very seriously."

    The New York Times' Jamal Jordan tweeted about the game on Saturday after he found his 10-year-old nephew playing the level.

    ​"We had a very long talk after," Jordan told the HuffPost.

    U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters at a meeting with manufacturers and manufacturing workers in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, U.S., January 31, 2019
    © REUTERS / Jonathan Ernst
    Trump Calls New York Times ‘Enemy of the People’, Slamming News Reporting as False

    Oh and by the way, journalists don't pay for information or source material — it goes against the foundational ethics of our trade.

    The Post noted that the game doesn't seem to align with the Apple Store's guidelines for games put on the exchange.

    "If you're looking to shock and offend people, the App Store isn't the right place for your app," Apple notes. "Apps should not include content that is offensive, insensitive, upsetting, intended to disgust, or in exceptionally poor taste," such as "realistic portrayals of people or animals being killed, maimed, tortured, or abused, or content that encourages violence."

    "Enemies' within the context of a game cannot solely target a specific race, culture, real government, corporation, or any other real entity," the guidelines say.

    The game especially raised eyebrows since it comes in the wake of renewed hostility toward journalists, stirred up not in the least by the White House.

    People demonstrate against the US biotechnology giant Monsanto and its genetically modified crops and pesticides, in Asuncion, on May 25, 2015 two days after thousands of people hit the streets in cities across the world to protest against the company.
    © AFP 2019 / NORBERTO DUARTE
    'Exerting Undue Influence': Monsanto's 'Long History' of Threatening Journalists

    US President Donald Trump has made a steady practice of calling journalists "the enemy of the people" and several terrorist attacks on newsrooms have happened or been attempted in recent years.

    Last June, a disgruntled Maryland man opened fire in the newsroom of the Capital Gazette in the state capital of Annapolis, killing five people and injuring two more. According to the Baltimore Sun, a letter the shooter sent to local courthouses said he intended to kill "every person present."

    Last October, a pipe bomb was found in the CNN mailroom in New York, addressed to former CIA director John Brennan, who works as an analyst for NBC News and MSNBC.

    This past February, police apprehended Christopher Paul Hasson, a US Coast Guard lieutenant who they say was planning a string of terror attacks and assassinations of political and media figures, including popular journalists like MSNBC's Joe Scarborough and CNN's Don Lemon.

    Related:

    Five People, Including Teenagers, Killed in Shooting in Brazil - Reports
    At Least 7 Injured in Shooting Near Uni Campus in US State of Indiana - Police
    WATCH: NYPD Searches For Two Men Tied to Playground Shooting Spree
    Tags:
    first-person shooter, video game, violence, journalist, 3D, assassin, sniper, Android, Apple
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    At Sea and on Land: A Look at History of Pacific Fleet in Russia
    At Sea and on Land: A Look at History of Pacific Fleet in Russia
    Not So Free Market
    Not So Free Market
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse