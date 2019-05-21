US Students Accused of Putting Urine, Semen Into Teachers’ Food

Several middle school students in Ohio have been accused of mixing bodily fluids into food, which was then served to their teachers during a “Global Gourmet” class.

According to WBNS 10 TV, the incident may have taken placed at Olentangy Hyatts Middle School in Powell, Ohio. Some of the students are under investigation for reportedly putting urine or semen in crepes during a class cooking competition that teachers judged. At least five teachers or staff members and at least eight students are currently being questioned by authorities.

"One student filmed some of it, and the video made its way around the school and fortunately to school administrators," Tracy Whited, Delaware County Sheriff's Office spokesperson, recently confirmed to the Washington Post. Footage of the video that spread among students does not appear to have been made public.

Authorities became aware of the allegations Thursday, and lab testing underway to determine if bodily fluids were indeed present in the food.

Any students found guilty of contaminating their entries could face felony assault charges, because the crimes were committed against a teacher on school property.

"The safety and security of our students and staff is of utmost importance," the Olentangy Local School District said in a statement to WBNS 10 TV.

"District leadership and local law enforcement are conducting a thorough investigation into this incident, and anyone found in violation of school policies will be held accountable for their actions. We are also focusing our efforts to support the teachers impacted by this incident," the statement adds.

Brad Koffel, a lawyer representing one of the suspects in the case, told WBNS that everyone should use "caution before reaching any conclusions," adding that it "easily could have been a prank that may have been mocked up for the purposes of creating a video."

"We don't know if urine or semen was ever placed in anyone's food. I don't know how the school would know that," he claimed.

The Delaware County Sheriff's Department did not immediately respond to Sputnik's request for comment.