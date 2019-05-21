Register
22:44 GMT +321 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Pancakes

    US Students Accused of Putting Urine, Semen Into Teachers’ Food

    CC0
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 82

    Several middle school students in Ohio have been accused of mixing bodily fluids into food, which was then served to their teachers during a “Global Gourmet” class.

    According to WBNS 10 TV, the incident may have taken placed at Olentangy Hyatts Middle School in Powell, Ohio. Some of the students are under investigation for reportedly putting urine or semen in crepes during a class cooking competition that teachers judged. At least five teachers or staff members and at least eight students are currently being questioned by authorities. 

    Empty desks in a classroom
    Cali4beach
    WATCH: US Teacher Calls Students ‘F**king N***ers', Gets Suspended, Investigated

    "One student filmed some of it, and the video made its way around the school and fortunately to school administrators," Tracy Whited, Delaware County Sheriff's Office spokesperson, recently confirmed to the Washington Post. Footage of the video that spread among students does not appear to have been made public.

    Authorities became aware of the allegations Thursday, and lab testing underway to determine if bodily fluids were indeed present in the food.

    Any students found guilty of contaminating their entries could face felony assault charges, because the crimes were committed against a teacher on school property.

    "The safety and security of our students and staff is of utmost importance," the Olentangy Local School District said in a statement to WBNS 10 TV. 

    Students eat lunch at a school cafeteria.
    © Flickr / woodleywonderworks
    US School District to Single Out Students With Lunch Debts, Deny Them Hot Meals

    "District leadership and local law enforcement are conducting a thorough investigation into this incident, and anyone found in violation of school policies will be held accountable for their actions. We are also focusing our efforts to support the teachers impacted by this incident," the statement adds.

    Brad Koffel, a lawyer representing one of the suspects in the case, told WBNS that everyone should use "caution before reaching any conclusions," adding that it "easily could have been a prank that may have been mocked up for the purposes of creating a video."

    "We don't know if urine or semen was ever placed in anyone's food. I don't know how the school would know that," he claimed.

    The Delaware County Sheriff's Department did not immediately respond to Sputnik's request for comment.

    Related:

    UN to Assist Mexico in Probe Into Vanishing of 43 Students
    Chinese Students Charged With Scamming Apple Out of Nearly $1 Million in iPhones
    20 Students Injured After Bus Accident in Germany - Reports
    Russian Scientists and Students Develop 'Smart Home' System
    Students Blame Chelsea Clinton for Christchurch Massacre, Force Her to Apologise
    Tags:
    arrest, students, teachers, investigation, law enforcement, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    At Sea and on Land: A Look at History of Pacific Fleet in Russia
    At Sea and on Land: A Look at History of Pacific Fleet in Russia
    Not So Free Market
    Not So Free Market
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse