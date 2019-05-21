Register
    U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un pose before their meeting during the second U.S.-North Korea summit at the Metropole Hotel in Hanoi, Vietnam February 27, 2019

    Kim Jong Un Worried About His ‘Lack of English Proficiency’ Before Trump Summit

    © REUTERS / Leah Millis
    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was reportedly nervous about not being able to speak English well with US President Donald Trump during the historic meeting between the two on June 12, 2018, in Singapore, a former aide to South Korean President Moon Jae In recently divulged to the Korean Kyunghyang daily newspaper.

    "I am worrying about my lack of English proficiency," Kim is quoted as telling Moon during an April 27, 2018, summit between those two leaders in the village of Panmunjom, just north of the de facto border between North and South Korea, Tak Hyun Min confirmed to the outlet. 

    Russian President Vladimir Putin toasts with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at a reception after their talks at the Far Eastern Federal University campus on Russky Island in Vladivostok, Russia
    © Sputnik / Aleksey Nikolskyi
    Kim Jong-un Invites Vladimir Putin to Visit DPRK - Report

    "I can speak German well," the North Korean leader reportedly told Moon at the time.

    The Moon-Kim summit came after the thaw in relations that took place on the Korean Peninsula leading up to the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, in which North Korea agreed to participate in the games with its southern neighbor as a unified Korea.

    According to Tak, Moon said that he had a "friendly" conversation with Kim in Panmunjom. 

    A missile is seen launched during a military drill in North Korea, in this May 10, 2019 photo supplied by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA)
    © REUTERS / KCNA
    Japan Seeks Summit With N Korea Despite Missile Launches - Reports

    In addition, Tak told the outlet that Kim and his South Korean counterpart's visit to Mount Paektu on the Chinese border in September 2018, which is traditionally considered the ancestral place of origin of the Korean nation, was not a surprise event, as had been previously speculated.

    "We [South Korea] had asked for it, but the North didn't confirm it until the day before," Tak said.

    This symbolic act of North-South unity on Mount Paektu was the first visit by a president of South Korea to Pyongyang in nearly 11 years.

    border, bilateral summit, Kim Jong-un, Moon Jae-in, Donald Trump, South Korea, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), United States
