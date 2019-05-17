New York Cop Arrested in Alleged Murder-For-Hire Plot That Targeted Ex-Husband

Valerie Cincinelli, a 34-year-old cop with the New York Police Department, was arrested on Friday in an alleged murder-for-hire scheme that was intended to target her ex-husband.

Sources told local media outlets that Cincinelli is accused of asking her boyfriend to hire a hitman, and that as a result she has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

Speaking to the New York Post, Cincinelli's father told the outlet that the allegations were complete and total "bulls**t," and that the entire matter is just "nonsense."

"They were married, they have a kid together, and then they got divorced," he told the Post. "There is no way on the planet [that] my daughter would have someone try to murder him."

The frustrated father went on to note that Cincinelli was in a relationship with "some wacko" who had previously alleged that Cincinelli had tried to kill him. "This jackass made allegations about her, and I'm sure he's behind this," he said.

It's unclear if the individual Cincinelli's father referred to is the man that was allegedly tasked with the job of looking for a hitman. He did not identify the person.

When contacted, Isaiah Carvalho Jr., Cincinelli's ex-husband, refused to speak to the Post about the allegations, instead telling the outlet, "You gotta give me some time. I can't talk about this right now." Carvalho reportedly sued for divorce in 2018, and the pair are due to be in court this June, the Post reported, citing court records.

Cincinelli was initially hired by the department in 2007 and assigned to the 106th Precinct in Queens. However, she was stripped of her gun and badge and has been on modified duty since 2017 after the department became aware of a domestic incident, according to NBC News.

The veteran officer was taken into custody by officials with the FBI and NYPD internal affairs. She is expected to appear in federal court later Friday.