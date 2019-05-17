'You Could Have Done So Much Better': Twitter ABUZZ as Big Bang Theory Ends

The Big Bang Theory, a popular American sitcom, has been on the air since 2007, counting twelve seasons and a total of 279 episodes. The show follows the lives of geeky and socially awkward scientists and their friends living in California.

The CBS comedy "The Big Bang Theory" concluded with a finale titled "The Stockholm Syndrome" on Thursday leaving the fans ecstatic but heartbroken as they had to say farewell to their beloved characters who gave them joy with their funny antics for twelve years.

Loved the last EP. Sheldon's thank you to the gang was all heart & had me misty. My best friend (who's now passed on) got me hooked on the show back in 09. Loved watching these characters grow & evolve. Thanks 4 the memories. — Scott A. Williams (@MuseumGuyScott) 17 мая 2019 г.

​Some users were very moved by the show's finale.

I'll admit to being in tears during Sheldon's speech. Thank you for giving us such a great ending to the show. #TBBT pic.twitter.com/xkj27lfUKZ — GreenArrow and BlackCanary are my OTP (@maquisleader) 17 мая 2019 г.

However, others were less impressed by the sitcom's conclusion.

You could have done so much better — Ramiro Efrain (@Rosfer_Efrain) 17 мая 2019 г.

​The Big Bang Theory was created by American television writers Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady. Jim Parsons, who portrayed quirky scientist Sheldon Cooper, won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series four times.