Naked Yoga Guru Says Eye-Popping Poses Boost Sex Life 'if Practised Mindfully'

Yoga enthusiast Rhyanna Watson has racked up a staggering number of followers, over 92,000 people, for her stretching stunts… in the buff. She believes that naked exercising helps you feel freer, less self-conscious and more empowered.

The full understanding of which training conditions are the most comfortable for her came quite unexpectedly, as 35-year-old Rhyanna stripped off once to check if her body posture was correct in order to stretch the necessary muscles “and build a mind-muscle connection for a more aware practice”.

Naked yoga, like naturism in general, is becoming increasingly popular among fitness junkies, with some documenting their headway on social media to their friends’ applause, and others attending special classes to feel like they are part of a nude sporting team.

Switzeland-based Watson stated that nude yoga, which encompasses not only physical training but also mental practices, has helped her reach the best shape she has ever had, with her physique now at the age of 35 being more toned than at 20.

The jaw-dropping snapshots that she regularly shares on her @openheartscanunite page definitely prove it: in some, she is captured on camera in her birthday suit; while others sport her donning revealing outfits.

However, the yoga guru argues that stripping is not necessarily sexual, thereby countering some fans’ saucy comments online.

“My yoga poses are simply done as art. Art is meant to make someone feel, not look a certain way or evoke a specific certain feeling,” Watson said, adding that while cutting the best angles in yoga is all creative and artful, photography is a way to express it properly.

However, few take the pains to grasp the idea behind the art, being completely drawn and aroused by the beautiful naked body and expressing much more interest in how it helps the stunner in the sack.

Watson has a response in store to salacious questions, arguing that mastering yoga poses doesn’t improve sex life, “unless you are practising it mindfully”.

“It is not about how many positions you can do. It is about your connection to yourself and the other person”, she wrote in reply to one commenter, insisting that if you feel the connection and energy, no special position will make sex better.