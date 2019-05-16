Register
21:10 GMT +316 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Rhyanna Watson

    Naked Yoga Guru Says Eye-Popping Poses Boost Sex Life 'if Practised Mindfully'

    © Photo : Instagram/openheartscanunite
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 34

    Yoga enthusiast Rhyanna Watson has racked up a staggering number of followers, over 92,000 people, for her stretching stunts… in the buff. She believes that naked exercising helps you feel freer, less self-conscious and more empowered.

    The full understanding of which training conditions are the most comfortable for her came quite unexpectedly, as 35-year-old Rhyanna stripped off once to check if her body posture was correct in order to stretch the necessary muscles “and build a mind-muscle connection for a more aware practice”.

    Naked yoga, like naturism in general, is becoming increasingly popular among fitness junkies, with some documenting their headway on social media to their friends’ applause, and others attending special classes to feel like they are part of a nude sporting team.

    Switzeland-based Watson stated that nude yoga, which encompasses not only physical training but also mental practices, has helped her reach the best shape she has ever had, with her physique now at the age of 35 being more toned than at 20.

    The jaw-dropping snapshots that she regularly shares on her @openheartscanunite page definitely prove it: in some, she is captured on camera in her birthday suit; while others sport her donning revealing outfits. 

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    #GoingUpWithThanks. Bridge/Wheel Love Love what is it, how does it look, feel and act? It’s about being real with yourself and others, not speaking like a victim or blaming others. It’s about creating healthy barriers for yourself and respecting others barriers. It’s about finding home, not making others or expecting others to make us complete. We can never find love if we expect others to compete with the scars of our past. We all need to learn to grow up, let go and take responsibility for our own healing. Love heals all of this but most of us are too afraid to be ourselves and let love permeate inside our soul. So many of us say love hurts, but that is not true. Many things hurt but love not. Loneliness hurts. Rejection hurts. Losing someone hurts. Envy hurts. Everyone gets these things intertwined and confused with love, but in reality love is the only thing in this world and our lives that covers up all pain and makes someone feel life again. Love is the only thing in this world that does not hurt. Hosts: 💙 @aerial_delights @openheartscanunite @suchitra_rx @syoghina @yogi.hemaxi.. Sponsors: 💙 @liquidoactive — wearing @liforme — my mat @yogisurprise — wearing.. Pose lineup: 💙 1. Standing Forward Fold (Practice) ✔️ 2. Down Dog or Dolphin Pose (Nature /Environment) 3. Plow Pose or Shoulder Stand (Family / Friends) 4. Bridge Pose or Wheel (Love) 5. Fallen Angel or Crow/Crane Pose any variation (Difficult Experiences) 6. Headstand, Pincha or Handstand — (Yogi's Choice)..

    Публикация от @ openheartscanunite 3 Фев 2019 в 9:27 PST

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    Things that DO NOT define us or determine our value: Skin Colour Body Shape Race Bank Account Balance Sexual Preferences/Orientation Your age Others opinions Your choice of clothing Your chosen gender or gender Your physical and mental capabilities Your limiting thoughts, others or societies Your family Your challenges, fears and failures The assets you own Your job Living by non traditional choices Previous hurt, suffering or trauma Your relationship status Number of followers on social media None of the above determine our value or worth as a human…. you decide this, by realising your limit set beliefs and society untruths are not apart of your value. The universal truth is we are all imperfect, struggle and make mistakes however we are all human beings full of awesomeness, love and capable of anything. Photo @marcholzhausenfotografie

    Публикация от @ openheartscanunite 9 Фев 2019 в 6:28 PST

    However, the yoga guru argues that stripping is not necessarily sexual, thereby countering some fans’ saucy comments online.

    “My yoga poses are simply done as art. Art is meant to make someone feel, not look a certain way or evoke a specific certain feeling,” Watson said, adding that while cutting the best angles in yoga is all creative and artful, photography is a way to express it properly.

     

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    Day 6 #xpressyourflow And so I am working on loving me, all of me. The parts that I am embarrassed of and the parts I still have no idea about…Being blond that is a lot, being a woman that 10 folds it. As married with children Al and his famous quotes said … ‘Don’t try to understand women, women understand women and they do not like each other’….. lol always a classic The chaos, the denied, the storms, the space. I want to prove to myself that every part is worthy and enough. Not just the sections of me that make sense to me or others. I have tired to make sense to world my whole life and I am tired of caring, making a prison I no longer want to be in. It is time to be free a little more me, it is a beautiful act of self love to step away from what is not ours and the drama but also our thoughts that are ours. It starts with acknowledging what is our own and what is not…. there is always time to take a look at the stories we are playing and challenging it by bringing it to the light and making changes. What are the thoughts that make you believe things about yourself that you have internalised from outside that has you bowing to all your life even when no one is listening? What thoughts do you have that are too heavy that you can now leave behind? There is music to find inside not just outside it is time to no longer deny the beat of your own heart and rhythm of your soul. Fluid Hosts: @sarasana_yoga @siansamantha_yoga @yogicbynature @openheartscanunite @clairemarvini • Splashy Sponsors: @vayumudra @expressionsbyvidya @yobaby_hk @insideoutsideoutsidein @koundalini_clothing @openheartscanunite • Pose Line Up: Day 1• Cat Stretch Day 2• Cobra Day 3• Pigeon Day 4• Bridge Day 5• Frog Day 6• Butterfly Day 7• Down Dog Bikini @malibustrings music Joseph KHz VOOV Bites

    Публикация от @ openheartscanunite 23 Ноя 2018 в 5:41 PST

    However, few take the pains to grasp the idea behind the art, being completely drawn and aroused by the beautiful naked body and expressing much more interest in how it helps the stunner in the sack.

    Watson has a response in store to salacious questions, arguing that mastering yoga poses doesn’t improve sex life, “unless you are practising it mindfully”.

    “It is not about how many positions you can do. It is about your connection to yourself and the other person”, she wrote in reply to one commenter, insisting that if you feel the connection and energy, no special position will make sex better.

    Related:

    'Helicopter Flying Out of My Vag': Badly Timed Yoga Video on the Beach
    Indians Call Out American Journal for Rechristening Ancient Yoga Technique
    'Sex Cult': World's Biggest Yoga School Founder Accused of Sexual Assault
    Professor Charged With Killing Wife, Daughter With Yoga Ball Leaking Deadly Gas
    Tags:
    model, yoga, sex, sport
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    World's Most Beautiful Underground: Moscow Metro Celebrates 84th Anniversary
    World's Most Beautiful Underground: Moscow Metro Celebrates 84th Anniversary
    War Hawk Whispers
    War Hawk Whispers
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse