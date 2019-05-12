Register
23:23 GMT +312 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Commuters walk by surveillance cameras installed at a walkway in between two subway stations in Beijing, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019

    ‘Unusual Behavior’: NGO Reverse-Engineers China’s Homegrown Spy App

    © AP Photo / Andy Wong
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Human Rights Watch acquired a copy of the Chinese app used for mass national surveillance and reverse-engineered it to provide a clearer picture into how Beijing is seeking to keep track of the nation’s population according to a new report.

    Chinese app Xuexi Qiangguo, in Beijing, China, February 25, 2019
    © REUTERS / Jason Lee
    Mao’s Little Red App: Party Members Gaming Xi’s Online Ideological Gambit
    China's Integrated Joint Operations Platform (IJOP), an app Beijing uses to keep tabs on the movements and habits of its populace, is the brainchild of the Hebei Far East Communication System Engineering Company, itself a branch of state-owned China Electronics Technology Group Corporation, according to a detailed analysis of the high-tech spyware by Human Rights Watch (HRW).

    HRW turned to German cybersecurity group Cure53 to reverse engineer the IJOP app, revealing an unprecedented level of high-tech surveillance, as part of an exhaustive report on what some media outlets are referring to as the new Chinese "totalitarianism," cited by Boingboing.net.

    IJOP is "one of the world's most intrusive mass surveillance systems," stated HRW senior China researcher Maya Wang, detailing that the app "gathers information from checkpoints on the street, gas stations, schools […] pulls information from these facilities and monitors them for 'unusual' behavior that triggers alerts [to the] authorities," cited by the BBC.

    China's northeastern Xinjiang province is particularly subject to high-tech surveillance by the state, as an estimated one million ethnic Uyghur Muslims are reportedly detained in concentration camps under the guise of an anti-terrorism program, as previously reported by Sputnik News.

    In this Monday, Aug. 13, 2018, photo, a man stands near a poster depicting a mural of U.S. President Donald Trump stating that all American costumers will be charged 25 percent more than others starting from the day president Trump started the trade war against China, on display outside a restaurant in Guangzhou in south China's Guangdong province. The recent trade war between the world's two biggest economies has forced many multinational companies to reschedule purchases and rethink where they buy materials and parts to try to dodge or blunt the effects of tit-for-tat tariffs between Washington and Beijing
    © AP Photo / Color China
    Here's What Happens if China DUMPS Its $1 Trillion in US Debt Amid Trade War

    The IJOP app flags Chinese citizens using mobile technology for "not using the front door," "not socializing with neighbors" and for the use of proscribed network tools including Whatsapp, Viber, or virtual private networks (VPN), according to reports.

    The app also flags anyone logging on to the internet with a device that is not registered to them, or if they are using more electricity than those living nearby, according to HRW.

    China's IJOP surveillance network explainer
    Human Rights Watch
    China's IJOP surveillance network explainer

    Citizens traveling outside of assigned residential areas who have not received a pass from local police are also flagged, according to the report. Law enforcement officers are routinely dispatched to investigate those who are known to have had contact with foreigners or who have received new phone numbers.

    Huawei Logo
    © AP Photo/ Andy Wong
    Going to China? Take a Burner Phone, Warns Former MI6 Chief Amid Huawei Row
    According to the HRW report, police officers are not immune from surveillance, as the app also tracks how many people an officer is monitoring, as well as how quickly the police officer carries out duties assigned to them by the IJOP network.

    "Many — perhaps all — of the mass surveillance practices described in the report appear to be contrary to Chinese law," noted the HRW report, cited by Radio Free Asia.

    The HRW report also documents many incidences of what it considers to be the widespread practice by Beijing of illegally spying on its own citizens.

    "The intrusive, massive collection of personal information through the IJOP app helps explain reports by Turkic Muslims in Xinjiang that government officials have asked them or their family members a bewildering array of personal questions," the report notes.

    A hooded man holds a laptop computer as cyber code is projected on him in this illustration picture taken on May 13, 2017
    © REUTERS / Kacper Pempel/Illustration
    Data Breach: Deep Beijing Surveillance Network Revealed as China Network Exposed

    "When government agents conduct intrusive visits to Muslims' homes and offices, for example, they typically ask whether the residents own exercise equipment and how they communicate with families who live abroad, it appears that such officials are fulfilling requirements sent to them through apps such as the IJOP app," according to HRW.

    "The IJOP app does not require government officials to inform the people whose daily lives are pored over and logged, the purpose of such intrusive data collection, or how their information is being used or stored, much less obtain consent for such data collection."

    Related:

    China to Conduct More Cyber Attacks Against US - Pompeo
    China 'Fully Prepared' for Any US Actions Related to Tariffs
    US-China Trade Dispute Negative For World Economy - French Finance Minister
    ‘It Ain't Gonna Happen': US Unlikely to Achieve Balanced Trade With China
    GPS Tracker Made in China LEAKS Real-Time Location, Warns UK Cybersecurity Firm
    Tags:
    VPN, app, domestic spying, domestic surveillance, spying, surveillance, China Electronics Technology Group Corporation (CETC), Viber, WhatsApp, Human Rights Watch, China, Xinjiang Uyghur autonomous region, Beijing
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Buddha Statues That Once Stood in the City of Bamiyan
    History We Lost Forever: Renowned Global Sites That Are Now Just a Memory
    Trump’s Name Game
    Trump’s Name Game
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse