'Daenerys Targaryen' Reveals What Helped Her Make NUDE GIRL POWER Scene

British actress Emilia Clarke, star of HBO hit series Game of Thrones, in which she plays Daenerys Targaryen, an exile seeking to reclaim her royal birthright, recently offered an insight into the making of a certain part of a show featuring a display of nudity.

In an exclusive interview with the Daily Mirror, the actress recalled how she prepared for a scene featuring her wading naked through the flames, adding that she didn't feel embarrassed in the slightest while doing it.

"It’s not a sexy scene – she’s not naked for no reason, it’s not gratuitous. She’s naked because she has just destroyed her enemies in this almighty blaze after they underestimated her. She played her trump card – how could I say no?" she said as quoted by the Daily Mirror. "All I needed was vodka, some flattering lighting and I was ready!"

She also described that episode as “a wonderful, strong moment” she “wanted to own, a real empowering, girl-power wow scene”.

