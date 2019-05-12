First Ever! Russian Beauty Wins Miss Supertalent of the World 2019 (PHOTOS)

The victorious Russian model thanked her supporters and rivals alike, as well as the pageant’s organisers, describing the event as an exciting “adventure”.

Lada Akimova, a 21-year-old model and student from the Russian city of Yekaterinburg, has won the Miss Supertalent of the World pageant – a biannual event which pits rivals against each other, in terms of both beauty and talent.

Triumphing in the pageant’s finale, which was held in Seoul, Akimova became the first Russian to win the event since it was established in 2011.

On her Instagram page, the victorious beauty thanked the pageant’s organisers, her friends and her competition, describing the experience as an “adventure” which “turned out wonderful”.

In 2017, Akimova also earned the title of Miss Earth – Fire when she became the second runner-up at the Miss Earth pageant in the Philippines.