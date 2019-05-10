Register
02:35 GMT +310 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A storm creeps over the mesas surrounding Glen Canyon as blue skies fade to gray.

    Centuries-Old Spanish Coins Uncovered in US Spark Confusion, Theories (PHOTO)

    © Facebook/Glen Canyon National Recreation Area
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The unearthing of one silver and one copper coin believed to date back to the 1660s and late 1200s, respectively, at a US national park has left the park staff and resident archaeologist with a number of theories and questions about their origin and intended use.

    In September 2018, an anonymous hiker near Halls Crossing in Utah's Glen Canyon National Recreation Area found the two coins in a littered area of the park and pocketed them before heading home.

    It's only recently, however, that US National Park Service (NPS) archaeologist Brian Harmon revealed said coins' existence and told the story of how the currency came into his possession.

    Harmon, speaking to National Parks Traveler (NPT), says the hiker, upon arriving home, took a closer look at the coins and quickly realized, possibly by their weight and detail, that they might have been more than just discarded scraps of metal.

    "When he picked them up, he didn't think that they were anything significant," Harmon told the outlet in a Tuesday phone call. "In fact, he was quite aware of the cultural resource protection laws that we have in place. So when he picked them up he thought they were just some sort of cool modern thing."

    Two coins: Silver coin 16 Maravedis minted in Madrid, Spain ~1662/1663 (left), copper coin from mid-to-late 13th century, according to NPS archaeologist Brian Harmon
    US National Park Service (NPS)
    Two coins: Silver coin 16 Maravedis minted in Madrid, Spain ~1662/1663 (left), copper coin from mid-to-late 13th century, according to NPS archaeologist Brian Harmon

    Consulting an "expert," Harmon was able to guess that the larger coin was minted in Madrid around 1662 or 1663 and is called a 16 Maravedis. The other artifact, according to the expert's research, is thought to be from roughly the mid- to late 13th century.

    "Doing some internet eyeballing on my own, I kind of agree with that, but neither he nor I are coin experts," Harmon noted, despite being tasked with researching the artifacts by the NPS. 

    1,600-Year-Old Coin Unearthed by Students in Northern Israel
    Nir Distelfeld/Israel Antiquities Authority
    Students Find 1,600-Year-Old Coin in Northern Israel (VIDEO)

    With the currencies being approximately 400 years apart in age, how they came to be lying together on the park ground is a mystery — but the archaeologist has a number of theories, of which he says "any of those could actually be the case."

    "The most exciting one is that these coins were actually brought there by some early Spanish settler or explorer," Harmon told NPT. He suggested that these early visitors could have traded the coins with a Native American group that happened to carry the currency to modern-day Utah.

    "The last possibility, which is very unexciting but cannot be ruled out at all, is that these coins in fact are a modern deposit," Harmon said, saying it's possible some traveler's coin collection was "intentionally or accidentally lost." 

    Visitors look down from the top of a section of the White Cliffs of Dover, south east England, Thursday, June 9, 2016.
    © AP Photo/ Matt Dunham
    Perfectly Preserved 2,000-Year-Old Gold Coin Found in Britain

    Of the theories that naturally developed online from netizens, Harmon specifically stated that he did not believe the coins were planted by officials with the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area to boost the park's popularity.

    Without revealing the exact location of the find, Harmon did tell NPT that he and few park officials will embark on a thorough search of the area for more artifacts. 

    Related:

    UK Archaeologists REVEAL 'One of Most Significant Anglo-Saxon Discoveries' Ever
    Archaeologists Discover Remains of 2,000-Year-Old Jewish Settlement in Israel
    They Were Loving It: Archaeologists Discover 'Fast Food' Bar in Pompeii (PHOTO)
    Millennial-Old Mayan Artefacts Found in 'Jaguar God' Cave by Archaeologists
    'Elixir of Life' Found in Ancient Chinese Dynasty's Tomb, Archaeologists Claim
    Tags:
    Spanish, Native American, history, national park, park, archaeologists, archaeology, coins, The National Park Service (NPS), Utah, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Women Servicewomen During the Victory Day Parade
    Aerospace Servicewomen & Battle-Tested Hardware: 74th V-Day Parade in Moscow
    Pompeo’s ‘Pressing Issues’
    Pompeo’s ‘Pressing Issues’
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse