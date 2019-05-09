'Crazy' Berlin Park Pink Boxes for Drug Dealers Raises Eyebrows Online

A new measure by one of the trendy meeting places in Berlin has been dubbed an "interesting example of spatial management," after news of plans to give drug dealers assigned places in a central park appeared online.

Görlitzer Park in the southern Berlin district of Kreuzberg has been gaining a bad reputation among families with children and pets out of fear of an increased number of drug dealers on its premises.

Park management decided that the spots indicating where dealers can operate should be marked with pink spray paint.

While Görlitzer Park managers view the measure as a step to prevent visitors from being intimidates by randomly dispersed crowds of dealer, the police have criticised the move, arguing that what is really needed is "constant police presence and judicial resolve."

Mixed reactions on social media followed the news.

According to the German Federal Narcotics Act, unauthorised possession of drugs, as well as their illicit supply, cultivation and manufacture, is a criminal offence punishable by up to five years in prison.