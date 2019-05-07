Turkish Museum Displays Eerie Doll with Jewish Holocaust Victim's Hair

The Nazis shaved off and stored hair from young female victims together with adult women’s hair during the war. Dolls with the victims' hair were subsequently presented to children from wealthy German families.

The Anatolian Toy Museum in the Turkish city of Antalya has exhibited a 78-year-old doll that is believed to have hair from a Jewish girl who lost her life in the Holocaust.

According to the museum director, Emran Ünlüsoy, as quoted by Turkish media, the doll was purchased in Germany and had the hair of a girl killed in the Auschwitz concentration camp in 1941.

— Jewish Lady (@jewishladyblog) 6 мая 2019 г.

​The museum director also added that hair from girls who perished during the war was fitted onto the heads of dolls that were manufactured for children from well-off German families and high ranking Nazi officers.

© AP Photo / Ariel Schalit Israeli President Lashes Out at Bolsonaro for Saying Holocaust Can Be Forgiven

He said that the doll belonged to a collector from Auschwitz who had agreed to give it to the museum.

The showpiece has been on display since 2017, when the museum first opened its doors.