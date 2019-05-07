Turkish Museum Displays Eerie Doll with Jewish Holocaust Victim's Hair

The Anatolian Toy Museum in the Turkish city of Antalya has exhibited a 78-year-old doll that is believed to have hair from a Jewish girl who lost her life in the Holocaust.
According to the museum director, Emran Ünlüsoy, as quoted by Turkish media, the doll was purchased in Germany and had the hair of a girl killed in the Auschwitz concentration camp in 1941.
The museum director also added that hair from girls who perished during the war was fitted onto the heads of dolls that were manufactured for children from well-off German families and high ranking Nazi officers.
The showpiece has been on display since 2017, when the museum first opened its doors.
