SPOILER ALERT! Unexpected Sex Scene in GoT's Latest Episode EXPLAINED

The fourth episode of HBO's long-lasting epic Game of Thrones has stunned viewers with incredible amounts of interpersonal drama between the characters, in contrast with the previous episode, which focused on major battle scenes.

Gwendoline Christie, the Game of Thrones star playing Knight Brienne of Tarth, has revealed her thoughts on one specific scene from the fourth episode of the show's last season that moved many fans — the sexual encounter between her character and Jaime Lannister, played by Nikolaj Coster-Waldau.

Christie revealed in an interview with Entertainment Weekly that she had given a lot of thought to the intimate encounter between the two and said that it was curious to see her character, who literally "sleeps in her armour to protect herself", exploring new ground.

"I felt it was important to see a moment of choice from Brienne. Brienne is a virgin. As far as we know, Brienne hasn't had a sexual or romantic encounter before. It's important that she choose to explore life in that way and have that experience", she said.

Commenting on how the sexual encounter between Brienne and Jaime seemed improbable to some of the series' fans, Christie noted that her character is not just an incredible fighter, but also "a woman [who] has some desire of companionship and sensual love". At the same time, she explained that for her, it would be interesting if Brienne would "get together with Dany".

According to Coster-Waldau, as cited by Entertainment Weekly, Christie warned him before the shooting of the scene: "Don't you f**ing laugh!" She, in turn, admitted that they had to have some conversations about how to "be very professional about this".

Christie also said that she was "upset" for her character and heartbroken after she learns that Jaime had decided to return to his sister, Cersei. Still, she thinks Brienne's reaction to the development was quite logical.

"I love that she doesn't crumble from it. She goes back to work. Because she always loves work […] But my god. That's the Game of Thrones, isn't it? Just when you think things are going to go well it punches you harder than ever in the guts", Christie said.