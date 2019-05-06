Register
23:32 GMT +306 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Gwendoline Christie attends HBO's Game of Thrones final season premiere

    SPOILER ALERT! Unexpected Sex Scene in GoT's Latest Episode EXPLAINED

    © AP Photo / Evan Agostini
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 02

    The fourth episode of HBO's long-lasting epic Game of Thrones has stunned viewers with incredible amounts of interpersonal drama between the characters, in contrast with the previous episode, which focused on major battle scenes.

    Gwendoline Christie, the Game of Thrones star playing Knight Brienne of Tarth, has revealed her thoughts on one specific scene from the fourth episode of the show's last season that moved many fans — the sexual encounter between her character and Jaime Lannister, played by Nikolaj Coster-Waldau.

    READ MORE: Game of Thrones Fans Fear Daenerys Turning Into 'MAD QUEEN' Amid Episode 4 Drama

    Christie revealed in an interview with Entertainment Weekly that she had given a lot of thought to the intimate encounter between the two and said that it was curious to see her character, who literally "sleeps in her armour to protect herself", exploring new ground.

    "I felt it was important to see a moment of choice from Brienne. Brienne is a virgin. As far as we know, Brienne hasn't had a sexual or romantic encounter before. It's important that she choose to explore life in that way and have that experience", she said.

    Starbucks Coffee
    CC BY-SA 3.0 / 4028mdk09 / Starbucks Coffee
    Starbucks in Winterfell: Coffee Cup Spotted in Game of Thrones Shot Spawns Memes

    Commenting on how the sexual encounter between Brienne and Jaime seemed improbable to some of the series' fans, Christie noted that her character is not just an incredible fighter, but also "a woman [who] has some desire of companionship and sensual love". At the same time, she explained that for her, it would be interesting if Brienne would "get together with Dany".

    According to Coster-Waldau, as cited by Entertainment Weekly, Christie warned him before the shooting of the scene: "Don't you f**ing laugh!" She, in turn, admitted that they had to have some conversations about how to "be very professional about this".

    READ MORE: Game Of Thrones Creators Fuel Fan Theory on White Walkers' Comeback

    Christie also said that she was "upset" for her character and heartbroken after she learns that Jaime had decided to return to his sister, Cersei. Still, she thinks Brienne's reaction to the development was quite logical.

    "I love that she doesn't crumble from it. She goes back to work. Because she always loves work […] But my god. That's the Game of Thrones, isn't it? Just when you think things are going to go well it punches you harder than ever in the guts", Christie said.

    Related:

    Starbucks in Winterfell: Coffee Cup Spotted in Game of Thrones Shot Spawns Memes
    Game of Thrones' Peter Dinklage's Pakistani Doppelganger Debuts in Food Advert
    Game of Thrones Fans Fear Daenerys Turning Into 'MAD QUEEN' Amid Episode 4 Drama
    Game Of Thrones Creators Fuel Fan Theory on White Walkers' Comeback
    Game of Thrones Hotline Run by Show Actors Gives Fans All Answers They Need
    China's Xi Jinping Turns Out to Be Game of Thrones' Fan
    Game of Thrones REVEALS What to Expect in Episode 4 After DEADLY Winterfell War
    Tags:
    sex scene, actress, sex, Game of Thrones
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Hot Girls, Dinosaurs, and Spartans: 2019 Snowy Bikini Festival
    Hot Girls, Dinosaurs, and Spartans: 2019 Snowy Bikini Festival
    Selective Silencing?
    Selective Silencing?
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse