Holy Month of Ramadan Begins Across Much of Muslim World

Monday has been declared as the beginning of the month of Ramadan in the majority of Middle Eastern nations as well as in Southeast Asian countries such as Malaysia and Indonesia. The announcement comes as astrologists and religious scholars had sighted the new crescent which marks the beginning of the lunar month.
However, Muslims in such nations as India, Pakistan, and Iran are likely to declare Tuesday as the first day of Ramadan as the moon-sighting committees in these nations have not yet observed the new moon.
Children, pregnant women as well as the elderly and sick are exempt from fasting.
This year, Ramadan is expected to end on 3 June for the majority of Muslim nations followed by the Eid al-Fitr celebration marking the end of the holy month.
