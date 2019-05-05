Cops Identity Pair Accused of Stealing $21K Worth of Victoria Secret Underwear

Pennsylvania cops have identified two women who stole an estimated $21,000 worth of underwear from Victoria’s Secret in Capital City Mall in Cumberland County, Pennsylvania and an undisclosed mall in Bethesda, Maryland.

Aida Melcado, 18, and a juvenile identified only as ‘BC,' stole 375 hipster panties worth $3,937.5, 375 cut thongs valued at $3,937.5, 1,000 thongs worth $10,500 as well as 250 hip-hugging panties valued at $2,625.

Melcado and BC were arrested in Virginia's Fairfax County on April 18 during an unrelated drug investigation near Fair Oaks Mall in Fairfax, Virginia.

The pair were also found with stolen underwear from a Victoria's Secret store in Bethesda, Maryland, after being arrested by police officers in Virginia. The details of the drug investigation are unclear.

According to police, Melcado and her accomplice, who acted as lookout, used "booster bags," which have special linings that do not trigger electronic security tag alarms, to steal the underwear.

When the pair was arrested in Virginia, officials learned that they had used the same booster bags to poach an undisclosed amount of underwear from the Victoria Secret store in Bethesda.

Melcado will face a felony charge of retail theft and conspiracy in addition to a misdemeanor charge of possession of an instrument of crime. BC will face juvenile charges, which have not yet been specifically outlined by police officials.