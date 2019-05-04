Register
22:40 GMT +304 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro speaks at the Chamber of Commerce in Washington, Monday, March 18, 2019.

    Unpopular Policies: Brazil Prez Cancels NYC Gala After Backers Pull Support

    © AP Photo / Susan Walsh
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil’s recently-elected far-right president, has canceled an upcoming trip to New York in which he was slated to receive an award at a gala dinner, after facing criticism from a wide range of cultural influencers including US lawmakers, gay rights activists and environmental advocates.

    Bolsonaro was expected to receive an award from the Brazilian-American Chamber of Commerce at its annual NYC gala. According to the organization's website, Bolsonaro was set to receive a "Person of the Year award" for "his intention of fostering closer commercial and diplomatic ties between Brazil and the United States." 

    In this March 28, 2019 photo, Major Edney Freire salutes the flag during a ceremony in the main courtyard of the Ceilandia state school No. 7 in Brasilia, Brazil
    © AP Photo/ Eraldo Peres
    Brazil's Bolsonaro Wants More Police-Run Schools to Improve Behaviour – Report

    After promoting a long-standing racist, homophobic and misogynist platform while concurrently supporting anti-environment policies, however, several corporate sponsors, including Delta Air Lines and the Financial Times, withdrew support for the event. In addition, several venues, including the American Museum of Natural History, passed on hosting the May 14 event.

    "Jair Bolsonaro is a dangerous man," Bill de Blasio, the mayor of New York City, tweeted April 16. "His overt racism, homophobia and destructive decisions will have a devastating impact on the future of our planet."

    ​According to Bolsonaro spokesperson Otavio Rego Barros, the newly-elected far-right politician will not come to New York due to what Brasilia described as "resistance and deliberate attacks by the mayor of New York and the pressure of interest groups," multiple sources reported. 

    Bolsonaro, who became president in January, claims "homosexual fundamentalists" brainwash heterosexual children to "become gays and lesbians to satisfy them sexually in the future," Sputnik previously reported.

    In addition, last month, Bolsonaro was lambasted by the LGBT community for promoting fear among the nation's populace that Brazil must not become a "gay tourism paradise."

    "If you want to come here and have sex with a woman, go for your life. But we can't let this place become known as a gay tourism paradise. Brazil can't be a country of the gay world, of gay tourism. We have families," Bolsonaro told a Brasilia news conference last month, Sputnik previously reported.

    Banana Split
    CC BY 3.0 / Legenderry photograp / Banana Split
    Bolsonaro 'SAD' About Shocking Number of Penis Amputations in Brazil

    Left-wing Brazilian congressman and LGBT activist David Miranda noted that Bolsonaro is "a national disgrace" rather than "a head of state" in a recent interview with The Guardian.
    Bolsonaro has advocated displacing indigenous people from their Amazon rainforest homes so that the region can be mined and stripped to grow palm oil crops. The nationalist South American president also shuttered the Brazilian indigenous affairs agency FUNAI, giving the country's agriculture ministry control of how untouched tribal lands are used, Reuters reported.

    While Bolsonaro will now be a no-show at the party, it will nonetheless take place at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York's Times Square May 14. Protests are expected outside of the event location.

    Related:

    Brazil Officially Withdraws From Union of South American Nations - President
    US, Brazil, Colombia Mulling Military Options Against Venezuela - Vice President
    Brazil’s Bolsonaro Says Holocaust Can Be Forgiven, Mustn’t Be Forgotten
    Brazil's President Bolsonaro Says Venezuela Can Not Stay As It Is - Report
    Death Toll in Dam Collapse in Brazil's Brumadinho Rises to 224 - Reports
    Tags:
    protests, indigenous peoples, environment, anti-LGBT, LGBT, Brazil, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Citizens and Tourists at the Red Square
    Picture-Perfect: Sputnik's Guide to Top Spots in Moscow to Take Best Selfies
    Selective Silencing?
    Selective Silencing?
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse