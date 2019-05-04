Register
15:02 GMT +304 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Kim Kardashian

    Jeremy Clarkson: 'Kim Kardashian Bum' Asteroid Could Wipe Out Life on Earth

    © Instagram / kimkardashian
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 20

    Having pondered on the scale of the threat posed to Earth by wayward space rocks, Jeremy Clarkson suggested a method of dealing with an imminent asteroid impact, which is quite different from solutions proposed by NASA and probably a lot less expensive too.

    Commenting on recent media reports about some 700 previously unseen asteroids being observed close to our planet this year alone, world-famous English journalist and broadcaster Jeremy Clarkson warned that there are thousands of huge space rocks and that does not bode well for us.

    Asteroid
    CC0
    'This is Not About Hollywood': Earth-Altering Asteroid Strike Threat is REAL, NASA Chief WARNS
    While NASA chief Jim Bridenstine warned earlier this week that mankind should be ready for a major threat from a killer asteroid that could collide with Earth, Clarkson reminisced about the damage wrought by the Chelyabinsk meteor in 2013 when “almost 1,500 people were injured and 7,200 buildings were damaged”.

    "And that was from a rock the size of a tennis court. Imagine if we were hit by a football pitch. Or something the size of Kim Kardashian’s backside. That’d be bye-bye life on Earth", the journalist wrote in his column for The Sun.

    After briefly pondering on whether Hollywood should make a movie “where Bruce Willis doesn’t win in the end”, to make people more aware of the asteroid threat, Clarkson also mentioned NASA’s upcoming “Double Asteroid Redirection Test” (DART) – the first spacecraft impact asteroid redirect mission scheduled to take place in 2021.

    READ MORE: Scientists REVEAL Whether Giant Asteroid Will Collide With Earth in 2029

    Pointing out that if that test results in an asteroid that wasn’t going to hit Earth being nudged on to a collision course, a simple “oops” won’t “cover it”, the journalist suggested a different course of actions in case of an imminent asteroid impact.

    "If you are told that an asteroid is ­coming and it’s going to wipe us out, you simply walk to the nearest off-licence where you buy as much vodka as you can carry. You then take it home… and drink the lot", he wrote.

    Related:

    Playing Make Believe: Scientists Conduct Drill For Potential Asteroid Strike
    Close Passage? GIGANTIC Asteroid Swings Past Earth at 43,450 km/h Over WEEKEND
    Deep Space Erotica: UFO Hunter Spies Lewd Sculpture on Asteroid (VIDEO)
    Tags:
    impact, reaction, asteroid, threat, opinion, NASA, Jeremy Clarkson, Kim Kardashian
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Cruisin' With the Top Down: Luxurious Aurus Senat Convertible
    Cruisin' With the Top Down: Senat Aurus Luxury Convertible On Display for 9 May
    Selective Silencing?
    Selective Silencing?
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse