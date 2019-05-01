Register
01:12 GMT +301 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Archaeologist tools

    Researchers Unearth Thousands-Year-Old Human Footprint in Chile (PHOTOS)

    CC0
    Society
    Get short URL
    140

    Researchers from the Institute of Earth Sciences at Chile's Austral University recently confirmed that their discovery of a footprint belongs to a human who walked the Earth some 15,600 years ago.

    The footprint was initially found in 2010 by a student at the paleo-archaeological site Pilauco in Osorno, a south-central city in one of Chile's four provinces which make up the Los Lagos region. Researchers used the last several years to determine the estimated age range and to rule out the possibility that the print was created by another species of animal.

    The findings, which were published in the peer-reviewed journal PLOS One, show that the footprint belonged to the ichnospecies Hominipes modernus, a close relative of Homo sapiens. An inchospecies is defined as any species known only from a trace fossil, such as a footprint.

    Experiments on the organic makeup of the material around the print pointed to a range of possible dates, resulting in a median age of about 15,600 years.

    An ancient footprint is pictured, having formed cracks due to desiccation after being extracted from its original site, in Osorno, Chile sometime in April 2019.
    © REUTERS/ Handout via Universidad Austral de Chile, Laboratorio de Sitio Pilauco
    An ancient footprint is pictured, having formed cracks due to desiccation after being extracted from its original site, in Osorno, Chile sometime in April 2019.

    "In order to evaluate the origin of the ichnite, trackmaking experiments are performed on re-hydrated fossil bed sediments. The results demonstrate that a human agent could easily generate a footprint morphology equivalent to the sedimentary structure when walking on a saturated substrate," reads the study's abstract.

    "Based on the evidence, we conclude that the trackmaker might well have been a bare-footed adult human. This finding, along with the presence of lithic artifacts in the same sedimentary levels, might represent further evidence for a pre-Clovis South American colonization of northern Patagonia, as originally proposed for the nearby Monte Verde site."

    The Monte Verde archaeological site is located in the nearby port city of Puerto Montt in the Llanquihue Province. Discovered in 1975, the site would go on to become one of the oldest known examples of human habitation in the Americas.

    ​Karen Moreno, a paleontologist with the university who has overseen the study, told Reuters, "Little by little in South America, we're starting to find sites with evidence of human presence, but this is this oldest in the Americas."

    She added that this was the first evidence of humans in the Americas older than 12,000 years, and that researchers have also found bones belonging to animals, including those of primitive elephants.

    This latest find comes after researchers found footprints in Canada's British Columbia dating to 13,000 years ago. That study was published in PLOS One as well, and included information on a total of 29 footprints that were found at a site on the province's Calvert Island.

    Related:

    Norway's Top Central Banker Warns Against Quitting Fossil Fuels Too Soon
    Moving Beyond Fossil Fuels: Spain to Shutter All Coal Plants in 2019
    Venezuela Navy Intercepts Fossil Fuel Survey Ship in Guyana Waters
    Astronomers Discover ‘Fossil Cloud’ That Could Reveal Mysteries of the Universe
    Doing Their Part: World’s Biggest Maritime Shipping Firm Ditching Fossil Fuels
    Tags:
    human, Footprint, Archaeology, archaeologists, Universidad Austral de Chile, Osorno, Chile
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Women-at-Arms: See Stunning Beauties of Russian Police Forces
    Women-at-Arms: See Stunning Beauties of Russian Police Forces
    Firearms, Finances & Filings
    Firearms, Finances & Filings
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse