Pic Showing Corpse of Footballer Emiliano Sala in Morgue Appears Online - Report

UK Police have launched an investigation upon discovering that a photo of footballer Emiliano Sala's dead body has been shared on the internet after an alleged "morgue break-in".
"We are aware that a picture reported to be of Mr Sala's body has been shared on social media channels and are disgusted that somebody did this", Dorset Police told AFP in a statement. "It is clearly a very difficult time for Mr Sala's family and they should not have to endure additional pain. We are investigating this incident".
According to reports, the photograph might have been taken at the Holly Tree Lodge mortuary in the southern English town of Bournemouth.
