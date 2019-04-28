Pic Showing Corpse of Footballer Emiliano Sala in Morgue Appears Online - Report

The Argentinian-born football star was killed when his light aircraft crashed into the English Channel this February. His father, Horacio Sala, died of a heart attack last week, just three months after the tragic death of his son.

UK Police have launched an investigation upon discovering that a photo of footballer Emiliano Sala's dead body has been shared on the internet after an alleged "morgue break-in".

"We are aware that a picture reported to be of Mr Sala's body has been shared on social media channels and are disgusted that somebody did this", Dorset Police told AFP in a statement. "It is clearly a very difficult time for Mr Sala's family and they should not have to endure additional pain. We are investigating this incident".

According to reports, the photograph might have been taken at the Holly Tree Lodge mortuary in the southern English town of Bournemouth.

Sala, born in Argentina, was set to join Cardiff City FC in a transfer from France's FC Nantes, however, a small plane carrying him to Wales crashed in January. Both the 28-year old football player and pilot David Ibbotson died in the accident. The body of the Argentinian striker was recovered two weeks following the crash, while the remains of the pilot have not been found.