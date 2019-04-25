Register
    Сhild is watching TV

    Kids Under One Should Not be Exposed to Electronic Screens - WHO

    Society
    A new report released Wednesday by the World Health Organization (WHO) states that children under the age of five should not spend more than an hour per day using electronic screens, while infants less than one year old should not have any exposure to screens at all.

    "Early childhood is a period of rapid development and a time when family lifestyle patterns can be adapted to boost health gains," said WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in a Wednesday statement. The WHO didn't outline negative side effects associated with screen time, but noted that more physical activity (and thereby less screen time) is necessary for the overall well-being of kids. 

    Red mock tombstones designating some of the more than 1,000 people who took their lives by suicide in Washington state in 2017 are displayed on a grassy area near the Legislative Building, Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash
    © AP Photo / Ted S. Warren
    ‘Increase in Despair’: Midlife Adult Depression on the Rise in US - Study

    Similarly, the American Academy of Pediatrics guidelines also recommend no screen time for children under the age of two, other than video chats like FaceTime, for example.

    In addition, the WHO recommended that children between the ages of one and four spend at least three hours engaging in some form of physical activity every day, while infants under the age of one should also be physically active multiple times a day, "particularly through interactive floor-based play." 

    "For those not yet mobile, this includes at least 30 minutes in prone position (tummy time) spread throughout the day while awake," the report states.

    According to the WHO, lack of physical activity is a risk factor for global mortality and is contributing to a rise in obesity.

    Woman appears upset while in bed with man
    Pixabay/CC0
    Divided We Fall - Into Bed? Study Shows Separate Bedrooms Improve Couples’ Sex Lives

    "Estimates from 2012 indicate that not meeting current physical activity recommendations are responsible for more than 5 million deaths globally each year. Although we know that over 23 percent of adults and 80 percent of adolescents are not sufficiently physically active, there are currently no comparable data for younger children," the report states.

    As a result, it's important to prevent childhood obesity and promote physical activity by bringing "back play for children," Dr. Juana Willumsen at WHO said in the statement. "This is about making the shift from sedentary time to playtime, while protecting sleep," she added.

