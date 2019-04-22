WATCH Tesla Model S Car Suddenly Explode and Burn to a Crisp in China

Footage that appeared on the internet shows a Tesla car self-igniting and exploding in Shanghai.
The car filmed by the CCTV of an underground parking garage beneath a mall seems to be alright at first, but, suddenly, white smoke starts to appear from it, and after just a few seconds the vehicle explodes, spitting out flames.
Good or bad, negative or positive I will post anything about Tesla or EVs in China. This happened today in Shanghai, China 🇨🇳 1st generation Tesla Model S caught Fire 🔥 underground car park.#Tesla #TeslaChina #ModelS #Fire #China #Shanghai #特斯拉 #中国 $TSLA pic.twitter.com/HOwMcvulV1— Jay in Shanghai (@ShanghaiJayin) 21 апреля 2019 г.
The incident comes just several days after another Tesla vehicle caught on fire and burned down in Monroeville, Pennsylvania.
All comments
Show new comments (0)