WATCH Tesla Model S Car Suddenly Explode and Burn to a Crisp in China

Following the incident, Tesla issued a statement on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, saying it is carrying out an investigation in order to determine what had caused the blast.

Footage that appeared on the internet shows a Tesla car self-igniting and exploding in Shanghai.

The car filmed by the CCTV of an underground parking garage beneath a mall seems to be alright at first, but, suddenly, white smoke starts to appear from it, and after just a few seconds the vehicle explodes, spitting out flames.

The incident comes just several days after another Tesla vehicle caught on fire and burned down in Monroeville, Pennsylvania.