Register
22:46 GMT +320 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Red mock tombstones designating some of the more than 1,000 people who took their lives by suicide in Washington state in 2017 are displayed on a grassy area near the Legislative Building, Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash

    ‘Increase in Despair’: Midlife Adult Depression on the Rise in US - Study

    © AP Photo / Ted S. Warren
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 60

    US Gen-Xers entering middle age are increasingly subject to depression and despair often leading to suicide, according to a new study.

    Students leave Columbine High School late Tuesday, April 16, 2019, in Littleton, Colo. Following a lockdown at Columbine High School and other Denver area schools, authorities say they are looking for a woman suspected of making threats.
    © AP Photo / David Zalubowski
    Columbine Massacre: 20 Years Have Passed, Why Do School Shootings Continue?
    US Gen-Xers entering middle age are increasingly subject to depression and despair often leading to suicide, according to a new study.

    Thoughts of suicide, abuse of drugs and alcohol and clinical depression are on the rise among Gen-X Americans transiting from their late 30s to their early 40s, according to a newly-published report.

    Rising numbers of so-called deaths of despair recorded within the entire US demographic of those born between born 1974-1983 — not only among those with little to no education — was the startling result gleaned from a Vanderbilt University Medicine, Health and Society and Public Policy Studies report.

    Led by assistant professor Lauren Gaydosh of Medicine, Health and Society and Public Policy Studies at Vanderbilt University, the findings suggest that the eye-opening statistic is set to rise, according to Vanderbilt.edu.

    Titled The Depths of Despair Among U.S. Adults Entering Midlife, the study has been published in the American Journal of Public Health

    US life expectancy reversed a twenty-five year upward trend in 2016, driven in part by rising suicide numbers, as well as deaths by drug overdose and alcoholic cirrhosis, among the poorly-educated and rural white population of the country.

    Increasing unemployment, government withdrawal of social support networks and a popular perception of irrelevance — including the cultural dismissal of residing in ‘flyover states' between more populated and better-educated coastal centers — have added to the downward mental health trend, according to the report.

    Russian hacker bear
    CC BY 2.0 / Marcin Wichary / Russian hacker bear
    Russia Releases Big 120-Page Report on Russophobia, Russiagate Hysteria in US
    "What we wanted to do in this paper was to examine whether the factors that may be predictive of those causes of death-substance use, suicidal ideation and depression-are isolated to that particular population subgroup, or whether it's a more generalized phenomenon," Gaydosh said.

    What she and study co-authors found surprised them, as depression among US Gen-xers appeared to be even more broadly felt than previously estimated.

    By studying previous data encapsulated in the National Longitudinal Study of Adolescent to Adult Health, directed by Harris at the University of North Carolina, they were able to track the mental and physical health of thousands of Gen-X US citizens during the period between 2016-18.

    "We found that despair has increased in this [group], but that increases are not restricted to non-Hispanic whites with low education," study co-author Gaydosh noted.

    US President Donald Trump departs from West Palm Beach, Florida
    © REUTERS / Kevin Lamarque
    'The Russia Hoax is Dead!' Trump Bashes 'Angry Democrats', Urges Media Not to Ignore No Collusion Verdict

    "Instead, the increase in despair that occurs across the 30s is generalized to the entire [demographic], regardless of race, ethnicity, education, and geography," she added.

    The report's authors urge an increase in funding for mental health issues in the US — particularly among the Gen-X subgroup — as an increase in midlife mortality across the entire generation is indicated by the findings.

    "Public health efforts to reduce these indicators of despair should not be targeted toward just rural whites, for example," Gaydosh noted, adding that "we're finding that these patterns are generalized across the population."

    Related:

    Warren Calls for House to Begin Impeachment Proceedings Against Trump
    Trump Goes Golfing Day After Release of Mueller Report
    Mueller Report Reveals Trump's Lies And Deception, But Not Collusion
    Trump: 'I Could Have Fired Everyone' on Mueller Probe, But Didn't
    Ivanka Trump Says She Declined Father’s Offer to Become World Bank Head
    Why is Trump So Committed to Supporting War in Yemen?
    Tags:
    social disparities, free education, high unemployment, alcoholism, drug addiction, wealth inequality, suicide, poverty, White House, Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Attendees of Observation Deck in Moscow City PANORAMA360
    Looking for Something Breath-taking? Find it at Moscow City's Observation Deck
    Leaked Docs Claim Facebook Considered Selling User Data Access to Gain Influence
    How to Buy Influence and Lose Friends
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse