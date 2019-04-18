Register
03:54 GMT +318 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Human Rights Act

    US Prosecutors Allude to ‘Ongoing Investigation’ Linked to Assange Case

    © Flickr / Penn State
    Society
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    WikiLeaks Founder Assange Arrested in London as Ecuador Withdraws Political Asylum (70)
    0 12

    A motion to unseal court documents Wednesday related to the US government’s criminal complaint against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange revealed heavy redactions justified by another ongoing investigation.

    WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is seen on the balcony of the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, Britain, May 19, 2017
    © REUTERS / Peter Nicholls
    Assange Can Explain DNC Leak, Seth Rich Incident & 'Trump-Russia Case' – Analyst
    On Wednesday, a motion to unseal seven documents related to the sealing of the December 21, 2017, criminal complaint against Assange was granted, revealing more about the process by which the journalist came to be charged in a US district court for allegedly helping Chelsea Manning break into a US government computer in 2010 so she could steal classified documents.

    However, the motion to seal that complaint contains heavy redactions, justified by Assistant US Attorney Thomas Traxler in Wednesday's motion as due to the document containing "nonpublic information about an ongoing investigation."

    ​"Premature disclosure of the specific details of this ongoing investigation would jeopardize the investigation, including by aiding Assange in his attempt to flee from or otherwise avoid prosecution in the United States," the 2017 sealing motion states, arguing that this represented a "significant countervailing interest" that "outweighs the public's interest in openness."

    "Although the government has confirmed that Mr. Assange or WikiLeaks is under investigation, the government has never provided the specific details of that ongoing investigation, nor stated whether Mr. Assange has been charged or which of his affiliates may also be under investigation," the memo continues, suggesting that other WikiLeaks associates may also be charged.

    ​"The complaint and supporting documents would need to remain sealed until the defendant is arrested and extradited, except that the United States may provide a copy of these documents, and information relating thereto, to such foreign and domestic law enforcement, judicial, and diplomatic personnel as necessary to secure the defendant's arrest and extradition," the 2017 memo notes.

    Manning revealed her gender identity as a transgender female after being convicted and sentenced to 35 years in the military prison in July 2013 for leaking reams of war logs, diplomatic cables and battlefield video to the anti-secrecy website WikiLeaks in 2010.
    © Flickr/ Wikileaks Mobile Informatio
    ‘The First First-Hand Look’: WikiLeaks ‘Peeled Back the Curtain’ on War, Power and Statecraft

    The indictment followed in March after the affidavit and spelled out Assange's charges. However, the indictment includes citations from the Espionage Act, even though it's not explicitly mentioned and Assange isn't charged with espionage at this time.

    Section 793 of the US Code, cited in the indictment, "is the real killer one in terms of journalism," Consortium News Editor-in-Chief Joe Lauria told Radio Sputnik's Loud and Clear Tuesday, "because there's no doubt that journalists, all the time — including Assange — obtain, and hold and possess classified information and disseminate it. That's criminal under the Espionage Act, 793(e), and it's mentioned here."

    Topic:
    WikiLeaks Founder Assange Arrested in London as Ecuador Withdraws Political Asylum (70)

    Related:

    WikiLeaks Dubs Ecuadorian President's Criticism of Assange 'Grotesque Lies'
    President Moreno Reveals REAL Reason His Gov't Revoked Assange's Asylum
    ‘Criminalizing Journalism’: Assange Indictment References Espionage Act
    Snowden's Lawyer: Ecuador Breached Assange's Constitutional Rights Under Own Law
    Tags:
    affidavit, unsealing, ongoing probe, seal, indictment, investigation, documents, WikiLeaks, US District Court, Julian Assange
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Attendees Participate in Largest Descent From Mountains Wearing Swimsuits During GrelkaFest
    Snow, Sun and Bikinis: When Siberia Transforms Into Northern 'Ibiza'
    Leaked Docs Claim Facebook Considered Selling User Data Access to Gain Influence
    How to Buy Influence and Lose Friends
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse