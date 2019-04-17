Register
23:21 GMT +317 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Brawl breaks out at a gas station in Akron, Ohio, after remarks regarding hot dogs are made.

    WATCH: Four Women Brawl With Good Samaritan After Dispute at US Gas Station

    © Screenshot/Cam Dancy
    Society
    Get short URL
    280

    Shoppers at a Speedway gas station in Akron, Ohio, unexpectedly got first row tickets to a wild brawl recently after a group of women turned their anger on a good Samaritan who was attempting to squash a scuffle.

    Violent, ‘Disturbing’ US Middle School Bathroom Fight Shocks Parents, Teachers
    © Screenshot/WNDU
    Violent, ‘Disturbing’ US Middle School Bathroom Fight Shocks Parents, Teachers (VIDEO)
    Citing a police report, local news station News 5 explains that the showdown began Friday after a 27-year-old shopper told another customer that she shouldn't rely on the five-finger discount to nab a hot dog, since the gas station is fitted with surveillance cameras.

    Rather than brushing off the comment, the individual and her friends responded with none other than the classic knuckle sandwich. Once the first punch was dished out, Ted Jones Jr. jumped into the action, hoping to squash the freshly created beef.

    Jones' attempts backfired, and the fight spilled out of the station's convenience store and into the service area. Video footage captured by bystander Cam Dancy shows at least four women throwing the tops of various trash cans and a window cleaner brush at Jones.

    ​"She throwing s**t," Dancy can be heard saying in the video moments before one of the brawlers uses the hose and nozzle of an out of service pump to attack Jones. "Oh she throwing s**t… godd**n."

    "She got the whole a** gas thing. WTF… what the f**k," he adds before the video cuts off.

    ​Dancy told local outlet WOIO that while the video does show Jones tackling one of the women, making it appear as though he was trying to fight them, he was just trying to defend himself. "They were actually jumping him," he said.

    He went on to explain that he decided not to intervene "because the more people that get involved in this situation, the worse it's going to get."

    Becky Lynch vs Lacey Evans
    © Photo: YouTube/WWE
    Smack, No Down: WATCH WWE Champ Becky Lynch’s Post-Match Brawl With Lacey Evans

    "We have to be better than that; we have to bring that [kind of behavior] to attention," Dancy told the station. "We can't be doing that when people are trying to do the right thing… it's just not okay."

    As for Jones, he told News 5 that the incident hasn't deterred him from wanting to break up fights in the future. "Of course," he said. "It doesn't matter who it is."

    Local police say the women could face charges of criminal damaging, theft, assault and disorderly conduct. It's unclear if officials have made any arrests in the case.

    Related:

    'Got to Pay Trump': Stormy Daniels Mocked Online for Suing Ohio Police for $2Mln
    Panic as Alleged 'TR-3B Triangular UFO' Appears in Ohio (VIDEO)
    At Least 6 Hurt as Car Rams into Ohio Church During Christmas Mass - Reports
    Left-Wing Fiat of Academia: Ohio Prof Sues Over Required Use of LGBTQ Pronouns
    WATCH: Ohio Cops Caught Punching, Using Stun Gun on Pinned Suspect
    Tags:
    Good Samaritan, gas station, Fight, brawl, Ohio, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Attendees Participate in Largest Descent From Mountains Wearing Swimsuits During GrelkaFest
    Snow, Sun and Bikinis: When Siberia Transforms Into Northern 'Ibiza'
    Leaked Docs Claim Facebook Considered Selling User Data Access to Gain Influence
    How to Buy Influence and Lose Friends
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse