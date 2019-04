A British citizen was detained in Nizhny Novgorod after running around the city at night with a knife and demanding drugs, according to the news outlet REN-TV.

According to reports, a British citizen with a Russian student visa was detained at night in the city's Soviet District, after frightening passers-by.

The name of the suspect is Richard Williams; the 19-year-old was studying at the Higher School of Economics, according to REN-TV.

The student was detained by the police and currently remains in custody; there were no victims reported.

The circumstances of the incident and the reasons for the boy's unusual behaviour are being investigated.