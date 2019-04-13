Register
04:30 GMT +313 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Sterling Van Wagenen, co-founder of the Sundance Film Festival

    Co-Founder of Sundance Film Festival Charged with Child Sexual Abuse

    © Screenshot/Peter C. Davidson
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Sterling Van Wagenen, co-founder of the Sundance Film Festival and a former professor at the University of Utah, was charged on April 4 with sexually abusing a girl, who at the time was between seven and nine years old.

    Van Wagenen is charged with one count of felony sexual abuse and has not yet entered a plea, the Salt Lake Tribune reported. He was released after posting bail in the amount of $75,000, and his court date is scheduled for May 2.

    According to multiple reports, Steven Shapiro, Van Wagenen's attorney, has declined to comment on the allegations against his client.

    Cardinal Philippe Barbarin (File photo).
    © Wikipedia
    French Cardinal Barbarin Will Resign After Conviction of Failing to Report Child Abuse

    On February 15, Van Wagenen resigned from his teaching job at the University of Utah following the release of an audio recording in which he admits to molesting a minor in 1993. Prior to his resignation, he had been placed on administrative leave on February 5, University spokesman Chris Nelson told the Associated Press.

    Van Wagenen also worked at Brigham Young University (BYU), where he directed content for the university's broadcasting services. BYU spokeswoman Carri Jenkins told AP that Van Wagenen was employed as a film professor at the university from 1993 to 1999 and directed content for BYUtv from 2007 to 2010, during which time university officials didn't receive any sexual misconduct complaints about him.

    Van Wagenen's affiliation with Sundance ended in 1993, when he left the advisory board. His movie credits include the Academy Award-winning film "The Trip to Bountiful."

    Related:

    'Oaf' Boris Johnson: Money Spent on Child Sex Abuse Probe 'Spaffed' Up Wall
    French Cardinal to Resign After Conviction of Failing to Report Child Abuse
    Instagram Breeding Ground for Targetted Child Sex Abuse, Grooming - New Figures
    Vatican Treasurer George Pell Found Guilty of Child Abuse - Reports
    Time Has Come for Real Measures to Tackle Child Sexual Abuse by Clerics - Pope
    Tags:
    Sundance Film Festival, Sterling Van Wagenen, Child Molestation, child sexual abuse, film, United States, Utah
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Yuri Gagarin: A Look Back at the First Man in Space
    Yuri Gagarin: A Look Back at the First Man in Space
    Assange Arrest: The Aftermath
    Assange Arrest: The Aftermath
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse