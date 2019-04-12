UFOlogists Spot Mysterious 'Alien' Figure in New Mexico Desert (VIDEO)

The author of the video claims that at first the film crew had no clue that they had caught something unusual on tape, as they didn't see anything other than the desert. But when they replayed the footage, they spotted a suspicious figure that they hadn’t noticed before.

One of YouTube's numerous conspiracy channels, The Hidden Underbelly 2.0, has published a stunning video reportedly shot in the Chihuahuan Desert in New Mexico on 8 April and uploaded by the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON). Its authors claim to have spotted an "alien" amid the barren sands in the footage.

The video was shot with a very shaky camera and thus doesn't provide a clear view of the mysterious object that, according to The Hidden Underbelly, looks like an "alien" putting its head down and covering its face with its hands. At the same time, the creator of the channel admits that due to the lack of zoom and poor quality, it's hard to determine whether the footage is real or computer-made.

According to the film crew, cited by the YouTuber, they didn't see anything with their own eyes while they were shooting. The presence of the "alien" became apparent only when they played back the video. The Hidden Underbelly added to that lately, MUFON has had its "share of people posting Hoax videos and pictures", but has not ruled out the chance that it could be real.