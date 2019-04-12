New Tech by UK Police to Catch Drivers Using Phones on the Road

Thames Valley Police and Hampshire's Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit will be able to detect how many cars on a particular stretch of road are using their phones without hands free.

New technology will be introduced by police forces in the UK in order to discourage drivers from using their mobile phones when on the road.

When a driver is detected to be using their phone, a flashing smartphone symbol will appear on a device used by the police, advising people to stop using their devices.

Rule breakers will get an automatic fixed penalty notice and penalty points on their license, as well as a fine of £200.

According to the police, a driver's case "could also go to court and you could be disqualified from driving or riding and get a maximum fine of £1,000."

Drivers of buses or goods vehicles could get a maximum fine of £2,500.

The introduction of new technology received the support of a campaigner Kate Goldsmith, whose daughter was killed in a road traffic collusion. 11-year-ld Aimee Goldmsith lost her life when a lorry driver, using his phone to change music while driving, ploughed into stationary traffic crushing a number of cars.

"I am supporting this campaign and welcome any technology which can assist in educating people and stop them from using their mobile phones whilst driving," Goldsmith said.

The use of detectors will come into force following 15 April.