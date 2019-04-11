"Technical" Knockout: WATCH Angry Conor McGregor Destroying Fan's Phone

The footage comes just a day after a civil lawsuit against McGregor over a smashed phone was dropped, with the sides reportedly reaching a settlement. Initially, Ahmed Abdirak, who pushed the claims, sought damages of $15,000 for the destroyed gadget.

A newly released video shows the incident that occurred on 11 February, when Conor McGregor smashed a fan's phone in front of the Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami.

The clip shows a group of fans trying to take a selfie with the Irishman, when, suddenly, McGregor pulls the phone out of Abdirak's hands. He then smashes the gadget to the ground and stomps on it, completely destroying the phone while another man, apparently, the fighter's bodyguard, keeps Abdirak from interfering.

It is unclear what caused the angry outburst; however, the fan was reportedly the only person who used a camera flash while taking the photos before the incident.