Register
03:29 GMT +311 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Louisiana State Fire Marshall vehicles are seen outside the Greater Union Baptist Church during a fire, in Opelousas, Louisiana, U.S. April 2, 2019 in this picture obtained from social media

    NAACP Calls Burnings of Historically Black US Churches ‘Domestic Terrorism'

    © REUTERS/ Courtesy Louisiana Office Of State Fire Marshal/Handout via REUTERS
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 11

    As federal agents team up with local officials to investigate a recent spate of suspicious fires at historically black churches in Louisiana, Derrick Johnson, president of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), labeled the burnings acts of domestic terrorism.

    Johnson, who also acts as the rights organization's CEO, said in a Monday statement that "the spike in church burnings in Southern states is a reflection of the emboldened racial rhetoric and tension spreading across the country."

    "But this is nothing new. For decades, African-American churches have served as the epicenter of survival and a symbol of hope for many in the African-American community. As a consequence, these houses of faith have historically been the targets of violence. The NAACP stands vigilant to ensure that authorities conduct full investigations," he added.

    Fire
    CC0
    ‘Something Happening’: Louisiana Sees Three Black Churches Torched in Ten Days

    Three fires have occurred in the Bayou State's St. Landry Parish, starting on March 26, when the first blaze was reported at the St. Mary Baptist Church. The following two were reported on April 2 and April 4 at the Greater Union Baptist Church and the Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, respectively.

    Investigators have also identified another concerning incident that took place on March 31 in nearby Caddo Parish. Officials have stated that the blaze at the Vivian United Pentecostal Church caused a small amount of damage, and that it was intentionally set.

    And then there's the suspicious fire that partially burned down the Highlander Education and Research Center in New Market, Tennessee, last week. Upon inspection, officials found a symbol linked to the white power movement spray-painted at the social justice center's parking lot, Sputnik previously reported.

    "What is happening in Tennessee and Louisiana is domestic terrorism, and we must not turn a blind eye to any incident where people are targeted because of the color of their skin or their faith," Johnson said.

    Alligator gar
    © Photo: Twitter / kimannmr
    Fishy Deal: Giant Alligator Gar Ends Up in Pond in Louisiana Park (PHOTOS)
    Louisiana State Fire Marshal H. "Butch" Browning told reporters at a recent press conference that "there is clearly something happening in this community."

    "That's why it's imperative that the citizens of this community be part of our effort to figure out what it is," he stressed.

    At present, no arrests have been made in any of these cases.

    Related:

    Refuel or Repent? Mayfly Swarm Masks Louisiana Gas Station
    Watchdog: Refusal to Charge Louisiana Policemen Reveals Flaws in US Law System
    Louisiana Police Who Killed Alton Sterling Will Face No Charges
    Watchdog Slams Intelligence for Monitoring Environmental Activists in Louisiana
    US Federal Judge Halts State of Louisiana Energy Pipeline Project
    Tags:
    Historically Black Churches, Burnings, National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), Louisiana, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Iran's Revolutionary Guards March During a Military Parade
    Still Marching On: Iran's Revolutionary Guard in Action Amid Fresh US Move
    Post-Resignation Revisionists?
    Post-Resignation Revisionists?
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse