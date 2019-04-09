Register
22:19 GMT +309 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Depression

    ‘We Can Do Better’: US National Guard Captain Quits Over Treatment of Suicides

    CC BY 2.0 / Victor / Depression
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 10

    A captain of a Kansas National Guard brigade recently submitted her resignation over concerns regarding the handling of suicides within the brigade during the last few months.

    The Kansas National Guard has had nine suicides in the last five years; three of those occurred during the last 18 months. "This is not how we treat our soldiers," Kansas National Guard Captain Tara Fields recently told Stars and Stripes. "I'm tired of watching it happen." 

    Master Sgt. Roque Diegel
    © BRITTANI BAISDEN/U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO
    US Airman Charged After Threatening to ‘Shoot Up’ Air National Guard Base

    Fields, who joined the Kansas National Guard around a year ago as a behavioral health officer, said she repeatedly voiced concerns regarding the number of suicides, but no action was ever taken by guard leadership. Fields had recommended establishing policies to help support soldiers, such as placing behavioral health officers directly in units and routinely reviewing relevant health and mental health policies to make sure they are being followed.

    In her interview with Stars and Stripes, Fields recalled an experience on August 13 when she began panicking after she didn't hear back from a soldier she was worried about.

    "I snapped," Fields told the outlet, describing her reaction after attempting to alert guard officials, to no avail. "I hit a level of rage I didn't think was freaking possible."

    Concerned about her health, Fields' husband called authorities, and she was hospitalized for about a week. At the hospital, she thought about killing herself, she admitted to Stars and Stripes, and was considered a high-risk soldier once she was discharged from the hospital.

    Even after that experience, guard leadership did not address her suicide concerns.

    "We have to hold our organization accountable," Fields told Stars and Stripes. "We are not doing right by our soldiers."

    "The stakes are high… We can do better than this," she added.

    However, according to Maj. Gen. Lee Tafanelli, the Kansas National Guard takes suicide prevention seriously, and there are multiple resources available for soldiers, including medical assistance and chaplain services.

    "Every time we have that [a suicide], it is a very tragic situation for the Kansas National Guard; it's a very tragic situation for each of us individually," he told Stars and Stripes.

    "We have a lot of programs that are available for individuals, but they all rely on that individual being willing to come forward and ask for help, and sometimes that's very difficult for individuals, and it's that stigma," Tafanelli added.

    In addition, the Kansas National Guard is collaborating on a new initiative with the Department of Veterans Affairs to develop state-specific plans to address suicide.

    "The sooner we can identify that somebody has a problem, but more importantly that they realize they have a problem and want help, I'm very confident we have programs in place that can help them and their families deal with that situation and we continually improve the programs," Tafanelli said. 

    Emergency personnel work at the scene of an Air National Guard C-130 cargo plane that crashed near Savannah, Ga., Wednesday, May 2, 2018.
    © AP Photo / Chris Hanks/Savannah Professional Firefighters Association
    US Air National Guard Plane Crash Triggered by Engine Failure, Footage Shows (VIDEO)

    In March, Kansas Senator Jerry Moran stressed the significance of providing service members access to mental health care and proposed a bill to improve the mental health resources provided by the Department of Veterans Affairs.

    "Unfortunately, many National Guardsmen and reservists struggle to receive mental health care when they are not deployed or drilling," Moran said at the time.

    "This legislation will remove existing barriers to care for National Guardsmen and reservists by allowing them to access readjustment counseling at VA Medical Centers and through VA mental health services," he added.

    "We have a duty to care for the men and women who bravely serve our nation, especially as it relates to mental illness and thoughts of suicide," he continued.

    Related:

    US National Guard to Keep "Russian Hackers" Away From Midterm Election - Reports
    Trump Blasts California Governor Over National Guard Commitment to Border
    Texas Governor Boosts National Guard Presence on Mexican Border - Military Dept.
    Arizona Deploying 225 National Guard Troops to US Border With Mexico
    US Sent National Guard to Mexican Border Amid Upsurge Crossings - Trump's Aide
    Tags:
    mental health, veterans, resignation, suicide, national guard, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Iran's Revolutionary Guards March During a Military Parade
    Still Marching On: Iran's Revolutionary Guard in Action Amid Fresh US Move
    Post-Resignation Revisionists?
    Post-Resignation Revisionists?
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse