23:21 GMT +308 April 2019
    Felicity Huffman

    US Actor, 13 Others Plead Guilty in Largest-Ever US College Admissions Scam

    Society
    "Desperate Housewives" star Felicity Huffman and 13 others pleaded guilty Monday to engaging in a college admissions bribery scheme to get their children into some of the nation’s most elite colleges, including Yale and Georgetown, according to a document filed Monday in a Boston federal court, Reuters reported.

    The 14 individuals each pleaded guilty to a single count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud, a document by the United States Attorney's Office District of Massachusetts reveals. A total of at least 50 people, including a second Hollywood actress, Lori Loughlin, were arrested by Boston federal prosecutors last month for participating in the nationwide conspiracy that involved doctoring students' college entrance exams and applications. 

    This combination photo shows actress Lori Loughlin at the Women's Cancer Research Fund's An Unforgettable Evening event in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Feb. 27, 2018 left, and actress Felicity Huffman at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Sept. 17, 2018
    Dope Opera: Netizens Roast US Actors Indicted, Arrested in Elite College Entrance Scam

    Boston court records released last month reveal that the the FBI accused the individuals of not only "bribing college entrance exam administrators" and "varsity coaches" to lie about their children's proficiency or participation in sports or other activities, but also of using the "facade of a charitable organization" to hide the "nature and source of bribe payments" that are said to have totaled approximately $25 million between 2011 and 2018, Sputnik previously reported.

    Huffman, who is married to actor William H. Macy, was accused of paying $15,000 disguised as a charitable donation to California college admissions consultant William "Rick" Singer, who also pleaded guilty to orchestrating the cheating scam. Singer ran an exam "testing center" where test takers' scores could be changed by an exam proctor, according to court documents. 

    Fault Lines
    Is the College Scam Scandal a Shiny Distraction Object for the Media?

    In a statement released Monday, Huffman expressed shame for the "pain" she has caused her daughter, family, friends, colleagues and the education community.

    "I want to apologize to them and, especially, I want to apologize to the students who work hard every day to get into college, and to their parents who make tremendous sacrifices to support their children and do so honestly," she wrote in the public statement.

    "My daughter knew absolutely nothing about my actions, and in my misguided and profoundly wrong way, I have betrayed her. This transgression toward her and the public I will carry for the rest of my life. My desire to help my daughter is no excuse to break the law or engage in dishonesty," she added.

    The FBI also revealed that Huffman had considered participating in the same scheme for her younger daughter, although eventually she decided against it.

    corruption, celebrity scandal, scandal, college, Lori Loughlin, Felicity Huffman, United States
