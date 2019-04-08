Register
22:41 GMT +308 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    U.S. President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping attend at a state dinner at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017

    Beijing Reduces Tariffs on Multiple Consumer Goods as US Trade Talks Continue

    © AP Photo / Thomas Peter/Pool
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 11

    On Monday, the Chinese Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council announced that the country is lowering tariffs on a range of imported consumer goods, including food, medicine, textiles and information technology products.

    The tax rate on consumer goods, including books, computers, food, furniture and medicine, will be reduced from 15 percent to 13 percent, the commission revealed in an online statement, according to Chinese news outlet Xinhua. In addition, the tax on items such as sporting goods, fishing supplies, textiles, electronic appliances and bicycles will be lowered from 25 percent to 20 percent in an effort to boost domestic consumption in the country. 

    Security personnel stand near a pillar with the Huawei logo at a launch event for the Huawei MateBook in Beijing, Thursday, May 26, 2016
    © AP Photo / Mark Schiefelbein
    Huawei Sales Top $100bn Despite US-Led Trade War, Smear Campaign Against Company

    China and the United States have been engaged in a trade war since US President Donald Trump announced in June 2018 that the US would subject $50 billion worth of Chinese goods to 25 percent tariffs in a bid to balance the US-Chinese trade deficit. The two countries have since launched several rounds of tit-for-tat tariffs. Although Washington and Beijing have held off on introducing new tariffs since the December 2018 G20 summit in Argentina, multiple trade consultations have yet to resolve the dispute.

    On Friday, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said "significant work" is still required in the trade talks with Beijing, but she noted that the two countries have already discussed intellectual property, forced technology transfers, non-tariff barriers, agriculture, services, purchases and enforcement.

    "Significant work remains, and the principals, deputy ministers and delegation members will be in continuous contact to resolve outstanding issues," Sanders said Friday, according to multiple sources.

    Meanwhile, Trump told reporters Friday that "the China meeting was a big success," referring to the latest round of talks between US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and a Chinese delegation led by Vice Premier Liu He that took place between April 3 and April 5 in Washington, DC.

    "I don't want to predict a deal or not a deal, but we're very well along," Trump added. 

    Meat
    CC0
    Trade War: 1 Million Lbs of Smuggled Chinese Meat Seized in NJ Amid Swine Plague

    "We have really negotiated probably the two hardest points," he also added, although he did not reveal any additional details.
    Over the past two months, the two sides have been discussing issues related to cybertheft, forced technology transfer and intellectual property rights. In addition, the Trump administration has urged China to commit to purchasing hundreds of billions of dollars of American goods, including corn, soybeans, sorghum, natural gas, oil, coal, chemicals, semiconductors and airplanes, the New York Times reported April 1.

    The outlet, citing anonymous sources close to the talks, also noted in a report released April 4 that the president was planning on announcing another summit meeting with China. However, the president's trade advisers have advised against scheduling a summit before a final deal between Beijing and Washington is reached.

    Related:

    US Envoy to UK Roasted for Defending Chlorinated Chicken Amid Brexit Trade Talks
    Latest Round of Trade Talks Gives Hope for Stability in China-US Ties - Beijing
    Successful Trade Talks Could Make China Want Trump's Re-Election - Analysts
    EU Farming Chief Blasts Mercosur for Faltering Latin American Trade Talks
    Trump, Xi Likely to Meet in Late March at Mar-a-Lago Amid US-China Trade Talks
    Tags:
    intellectual property, summit, US-China trade war, trade war, Xi Jinping, Donald Trump, China, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 30 March - 5 April
    This Week in Pictures: 30 March - 5 April
    Holy (No) Guacamole?!
    Holy (No) Guacamole?!
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse