Learning the Ropes: UK Royal Prince William Embeds With London Spymasters

Britain’s Prince William spent the last three weeks recently, shadowing Britain’s secret services, apparently to gain insight into the country’s security and intelligence services.

The Duke of Cambridge worked with the country's foreign intelligence service MI6, the domestic security service MI5 and with the Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ), the government's secret listening service for three weeks in March.

The second in line to the British throne spent the three weeks embedded with MI5, MI6 and GCHQ experiencing their operations first-hand.

"Spending time inside our security and intelligence agencies, understanding more about the vital contribution they make to our national security, was a truly humbling experience," William said in a statement released by the royal family Saturday.

"These agencies are full of people from everyday backgrounds doing the most extraordinary work to keep us safe. They work in secret, often not even able to tell their family and friends about the work they do or the stresses they face," said the popular British royal, who has a seven-year military background primarily as a search and rescue helicopter pilot.

According to GCHQ Head of Counter-Terrorism Operations, identified in the statement only as David, the Duke of Cambridge worked "exceptionally hard" to "embed himself in the team and comfortably held his own amongst some highly skilled analysts and operators."

"His Royal Highness asked some probing questions and demonstrated a real grasp of our mission. This was a rare opportunity to expose, in detail, the technical ingenuity and problem-solving skills needed on a daily basis to help keep the UK safe," the spy chief added.