British 'Ladies', Bare Bums & Bonkers Behaviour at UK Grand National Horse Race

The annual race event at Aintree Racecourse in Liverpool kicked off on 4 April with a Grand Opening, followed by what is known as ‘Ladies Day' on Friday. Unlike the horse racing events at the Royal Ascot, attended by the Queen and other members of Britain's royal family, the Aintree festival doesn't have a strict dress code.
"However, if you did turn up on Ladies day in tracksuit bottoms and a t-shirt, not only would you feel extremely out of place there is a chance you'd not be let in anyway," the organizers said.
— Aintree Racecourse (@AintreeRaces) April 5, 2019
Although this year many women were for their sense of style and choice of colour pallete, it is the inappropriate behaviour and appearance by some female attendees that caught the eye of the critics.
Have a great day if you're off to Aintree, and go easy on the bubbles girls 🍾— Aintree Grand National Tips (@ThatsBettingTip) April 5, 2019
Tag a mate who will be like this at 4pm. #ladiesday pic.twitter.com/Vt6y1AIXkU
#Oliverscampaign @AintreeRaces Looking at these photos of Ladies Day at Aintree race course doesn’t make me think I really want to be there pic.twitter.com/WAwXuACUyC— Paula McGowan (@PaulaMc007) April 5, 2019
happy Aintree Ladies Day! 🥳🎉🥂🏇 pic.twitter.com/aehMbVO1Wt— Andi (@AndiMcLellan) April 5, 2019
Ladies Day Aintree 🐎 pic.twitter.com/q0NosDCkx2— Sarah JS (@boom1965) April 5, 2019
I must say, the standards have slipped a bit for this year's Ladies Day at Aintree #AintreeLadiesDay pic.twitter.com/pGSevxMgLI— Kenneth Horne (@Kenneth_Horne14) April 5, 2019
"Ladies Day is called that for a reason," the organizers warned. "If you are attending then you have to get into to spirit of the day and dress up."
Questionable fashion choices by Ladies Day goers left social media buzzing with harsh criticism, fuelled by the love of Liverpool ladies for fake tan.
If you've never been to "ladies" day at Aintree, try it. People watching at its best. pic.twitter.com/nP5y3rijHf— al (@Blissahb) April 5, 2019
April 5, 2019
A total of 21 races will be run during the Grand National 2019 Festival, which will host over 150,000 racegoers across the 3 days.
