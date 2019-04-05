British 'Ladies', Bare Bums & Bonkers Behaviour at UK Grand National Horse Race

An old UK tradition dating back to the middle of the 19th century, the Grand National horse race has caused a major rift between supporters of the event and critics, condemning the disorderly behaviour of female attendees.

The annual race event at Aintree Racecourse in Liverpool kicked off on 4 April with a Grand Opening, followed by what is known as ‘Ladies Day' on Friday. Unlike the horse racing events at the Royal Ascot, attended by the Queen and other members of Britain's royal family, the Aintree festival doesn't have a strict dress code.

"However, if you did turn up on Ladies day in tracksuit bottoms and a t-shirt, not only would you feel extremely out of place there is a chance you'd not be let in anyway," the organizers said.

— Aintree Racecourse (@AintreeRaces) April 5, 2019​

Although this year many women were for their sense of style and choice of colour pallete, it is the inappropriate behaviour and appearance by some female attendees that caught the eye of the critics.

Have a great day if you're off to Aintree, and go easy on the bubbles girls 🍾



Tag a mate who will be like this at 4pm. #ladiesday pic.twitter.com/Vt6y1AIXkU — Aintree Grand National Tips (@ThatsBettingTip) April 5, 2019​

#Oliverscampaign @AintreeRaces Looking at these photos of Ladies Day at Aintree race course doesn’t make me think I really want to be there pic.twitter.com/WAwXuACUyC — Paula McGowan (@PaulaMc007) April 5, 2019​

Ladies Day Aintree 🐎 pic.twitter.com/q0NosDCkx2 — Sarah JS (@boom1965) April 5, 2019​

I must say, the standards have slipped a bit for this year's Ladies Day at Aintree #AintreeLadiesDay pic.twitter.com/pGSevxMgLI — Kenneth Horne (@Kenneth_Horne14) April 5, 2019​

"Ladies Day is called that for a reason," the organizers warned. "If you are attending then you have to get into to spirit of the day and dress up."

Questionable fashion choices by Ladies Day goers left social media buzzing with harsh criticism, fuelled by the love of Liverpool ladies for fake tan.

If you've never been to "ladies" day at Aintree, try it. People watching at its best. pic.twitter.com/nP5y3rijHf — al (@Blissahb) April 5, 2019​

A total of 21 races will be run during the Grand National 2019 Festival, which will host over 150,000 racegoers across the 3 days.