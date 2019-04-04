Register
02:37 GMT +304 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    SOCIAL JUSTICE CENTER FIRE

    US Officials Find White Power Symbol Near Burned Down Social Justice Center

    © AP Photo/ Sammy Solomon/New Market Fire and Rescue Team
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    A symbol connected to white nationalism was spray-painted on the parking lot outside of a Tennessee social justice center that partially burned down last Friday.

    "As most of you know, a devastating fire burned down our main office early Friday morning. Thankfully no one was inside the building and no one was injured," the Highlander Center, which has hosted civil rights leaders including Martin Luther King Jr., Rosa Parks, Ralph Abernathy and Peter Seeger, wrote in a Facebook post Tuesday.

    "We also found a symbol connected to the white power movement spray-painted on the parking lot connected to the main office. While we do not know the names of the culprits, we know that the white power movement has been increasing and consolidating power across the South, across this nation, and globally," the statement adds.

    ​According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, the symbol found in the parking lot is that of the Iron Guard, also known as the Legion of the Archangel Michael, a far-right, anti-Semitic movement and political party in Romania in the 1930s.

    "Right-wing extremists in Europe and some in the United States have occasionally used that symbol, including in Tennessee," Mark Pitcavage, a senior research fellow with the Anti-Defamation League's Center on Extremism, recently told Knox News. "The symbol was also one of the symbols that the Christchurch shooter painted on one of his firearms."

    The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is currently working with state bomb and arson agents to determine what caused the fire. 

    In this Thursday, July 19, 2018 image taken from surveillance video released by the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, Markeis McGlockton, far left, is shot by Michael Drejka during an altercation in the parking lot of a convenience store in Clearwater, Fla. The family of McGlockton issued an appeal Tuesday, July 24, 2018, through an attorney for the public to put pressure on State Attorney Bernie McCabe to file charges against Drejka, a white man who fatally shot the black father of three last Thursday upon being pushed to the ground outside a convenience store.
    © AP Photo/ Pinellas County Sheriff's Office
    US State Stand Your Ground Laws Tie ‘Back to White Supremacy’

    "We are investigating a symbol that was painted in the parking area of the office to see if it has any affiliation to any individual or group," the sheriff's office also added.

    The fire destroyed the center's main building, which contained numerous historical documents, speeches and memorabilia from important movements during the decades since the center's founding in 1932, including the Civil Rights Movement of the 1950s and ‘60s. There was no one inside the structure at the time of the fire, and no one was injured by it

    Related:

    Why There's No Stopping White Supremacy
    US State Stand Your Ground Laws Tie ‘Back to White Supremacy’
    US Cops Suspended for ‘OK’ Hand Gesture Some Link to White Supremacy (PHOTOS)
    Mass Migration, White Supremacy and The Sanctimony of Liberal America
    America's Problem is Not Immigration. America's Problem is White Supremacy
    Tags:
    police investigation, white supremacy, fire, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Itsy Bitsy Teeny Weeny: Moscow's 2019 Miss International Mini
    Itsy Bitsy Teeny Weeny: Moscow's 2019 Miss International Mini
    Holy (No) Guacamole?!
    Holy (No) Guacamole?!
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse