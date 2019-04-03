Register
03 April 2019
    A microphone at Sputnik's radio room at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2018

    SputnikPro Experts Speak Before Young PR Specialists From India

    © Sputnik / Vladimir Astapkovich
    Society
    0 01

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Another Moscow – New Delhi video conference on Wednesday linked the broadcasting studio on Zubovsky Boulevard and the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) as part of the SputnikPro project, during which representatives of the Sputnik International News Agency and Radio addressed young PR specialists.

    Head of the corporate communications department Anna Starkova and head of the joint directorate of foreign broadcasting Mikhail Konrad were the speakers at the event.

    The main topic of the workshop was the impact of modern digital trends on traditional media. Olga Dycheva, the head of the agency's hub in New Delhi, acted as a moderator of the third lecture by Sputnik experts for the students of the two-year advanced training courses of IIMC.

    "The SputnikPro workshop very exciting as we had the chance to see a lot of technologies used across the world and the ways to disseminate the information between people and media agencies. We would like different technologies to be displayed here in the future so that we will be able to use some of them applying experienced gained during this master class," IIMC trainee Pravin Chand said.

    Head of Sputnik Latvia Valentins Rozencovs
    © Sputnik / Sputnik
    Facebook Shuts Down Private Page of Head of Sputnik Latvia
    In turn, participant of refresher courses Navin Sreejit said he appreciated the opportunity to learn how Russian media worked.

    "It was very interesting to see how the Russian media operate, especially digital platforms. One day I would like to visit Russia and Moscow so as to see it with my own eyes," Sreejit said.

    SputnikPro is an international project for journalists, students and press service professionals, designed to exchange expertise with foreign colleagues, develop international media communications and intercultural ties. The project was launched by the Sputnik International News Agency and Radio. SputnikPro workshops already took place in Armenia, Abkhazia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Estonia, Georgia, Greece, India, Kyrgyzstan, Turkey and South Ossetia.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
