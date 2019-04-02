Register
00:25 GMT +303 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Former Taco Bell manager gets three years of probation after strangling pregnant employee during heated argument

    WATCH: US Taco Bell Manager Chokes Out Pregnant Employee

    © Screenshot/WhiskeyRiverZ
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Linda Witkerson, a former manager at a Taco Bell fast food restaurant in Portland, Oregon, was recently sentenced to three years of probation for strangling her pregnant co-worker during a heated argument last year.

    Witkerson on Friday pleaded guilty to fourth-degree assault and strangulation at the Beaver State's Multnomah County Circuit Court. In addition to the probation, Witkerson was ordered to attend anger management classes, pay $250 in restitution, complete 100 hours of community service and steer clear of former colleague Mary Hulett.

    Shocking surveillance footage of the altercation shows Hulett and Witkerson walking toward an office near the restaurant's kitchen area at roughly 2:50 p.m. local time on June 3, 2018.

    ​Within moments, the pair are seen waving their hands at one another before Witkerson eventually decides to walk away from the situation, slamming the office door in her employee's face. Things further intensify after Hulett appears to yell at Witkerson, which prompts the former manager to slam the door a second time before placing her hands around Hulett's throat.

    Witkerson appears to strangle Hulett for at least three seconds before she's pushed off. The two workers continue to argue with each other for a period of time as a concerned employee looks on in shock. Footage of the incident ends with Witkerson appearing to go back to work as Hulett leaves the restaurant.

    Local media reports indicate that the heated exchange began as a result of Witkerson's growing frustration with Hulett over frequent breaks. At the time of the altercation, Hulett was four months pregnant.

    Taco Bell employees get fired after video surfaces, showing them beating two individuals outside of the restaurant.
    © Screenshot/Beasley
    WATCH: Overworked Taco Bell Employees Attack Passers By as Orders Pile Up

    "To me it is a big deal. I was pregnant with my now healthy son. That was my job. I was supposed to feel safe there," local news station KPTV reported Hulett saying in court on Friday.

    "I wasn't sure if she was going to let go of my throat. It was a big deal. I do believe she deserves this sentence."

    Hulett told the Oregonian that she no longer works at the restaurant, and that she was happy to hear that Witkerson had pleaded guilty to the charges, since she wasn't looking forward to preparing for a possible trial in the case.

    "I'm glad there was at least some kind of punishment for what she did… I think she got what she deserved," she said.

    In a statement to Sputnik, Taco Bell indicated that Witkerson had been fired from the company "at the time of the incident." They added that the company and the franchisee who owns and operates the location "do not tolerate this type of behavior."

    Related:

    Scary Spice? Oklahoma Man Shoots Up Local Taco Bell Over Sauce Mishap (PHOTO)
    Tea Time: Taco Bell Sees Epic Battle Between Manager and Ex-Employee (VIDEO)
    May I Take Your Order? Taco Bell Plies Congress With Food Frenzy
    McDonalds Puzzles Twitter Revealing Pickles-Only Burger for April Fools’ Day
    McDonalds in Pyongyang: N Korea Reportedly Seeks US Investment
    Tags:
    Strangulation, Choking, Taco Bell, Portland, Oregon, Oregon, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Black Crowned Crane
    Explore Exotic Birdies of Unimaginable Beauty to Mark International Bird Day
    Holy (No) Guacamole?!
    Holy (No) Guacamole?!
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse