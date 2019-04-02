Register
    Till Lindemann of Rammstein performs in Moscow's Olympiisky concert hall, Sunday Feb. 28, 2010.

    Way of the 'Deutschland': Top 7 Controversial Music VIDEOS [GRAPHIC CONTENT 18+]

    © AP Photo /
    Society
    0 12

    From the 1980s song by Madonna to Childish Gambino’s 2018 creation,there's been plenty of music videos over the past decade which could be regarded as provocative and controversial by some, as artists tested the boundaries of what’s acceptable in their creative endeavours.

    Rammstein’s latest creation, a music video called “Deutschland”, managed to draw flak due to some of the provocative imagery featured in it.

    The video itself a sort of grotesque history lesson filled with scenes depicting various episodes from Germany’s past, from the Roman times to the present day.

    WARNING! Some of the videos featured in this article contain explicit content and may offend sensibilities.

    One such scene, showing the band members dressed as WWII-era prisoners on the gallows in a Nazi death camp – a scene which was also used to promote the video before its release – was criticised by President of the German Central Council of Jews Josef Schuster who warned against commercially exploiting the Holocaust, while Israeli Foreign Ministry spokesman Emmanuel Nahshon described the promo as “shameful and uncalled for”.

    ​However, their music video obviously wasn’t the first (and likely won’t be the last) to generate controversy upon its release.

    Madonna — Like a Prayer

    This 1989 music video by Madonna is filled with religious imagery, the use of which was deemed blasphemous by the Vatican, and regarded as offensive by the American Family Association, leading to Pepsi cancelling its sponsorship contract with the singer.

    Justice – Stress

    The video, a veritable orgy of gang violence perpetrated by a group of Parisian teenagers, was banned on French television and got labelled as one of the most controversial music videos of all time by Dazed and New Musical Express, with both the French National Front and anti-racist organisations reportedly threatening to sue the creators.

    Myriam Fares — Goumi

    Lebanese pop star Myriam Fares was bashed on social media over this video, with a number of users criticising her alleged use of stereotypes of African people, including the use of blackface and an oversized wig.

    M.I.A. – Born Free

    While this video was praised for its lyrics and composition, it was temporarily banned on YouTube in the US and the UK due to the explicit material it contains.

    Nas — Hate Me Now

    The original version of the video, which depicts Nas as being crucified, also featured Puff Daddy in a similar position. While the ‘Puff Daddy crucifixion’ scene was edited out at Puff’s request, the apparently accidental release of the unedited version led to the rapper assaulting record exec Steve Stoute over this incident.

    Childish Gambino – This is America

    Packed to the brim with satire and symbolism related to gun violence and racism, this video took social media by storm, accruing over 500 million views on YouTube and winning the Grammy Award for Best Music Video at the 61st Grammy Awards.

    Dire Straits – Money for Nothing

    While this video does not look particularly offensive, it was criticised as it features a homophobic insult – “little f*ggot".

    And, last but not least, here is a brief recount of a few other videos which are too graphic to be featured in this article.

    Due to images of nudity, violence and self-mutilation contained within, New Musical Express called (s)AINT  by Marilyn Manson "one of the most explicit music videos ever made", with both Time magazine and SF Weekly echoing this assessment.

    Despite quickly becoming a popular dance track, Smack My Bitch Up by Prodigy generated considerable controversy both due to its title and the scenes of sex and violence featured in the music video which got banned by the BBC.

    And with its scenes of animal torture, nudity and lyrics laced with profanity, not to mention the potentially Satanic symbols, the Closer by Nine Inch Nails is definitely not for the faint hearted.

