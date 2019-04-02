They Were Loving It: Archaeologists Discover 'Fast Food' Bar in Pompeii (PHOTO)

Archaeologists have excavated a 2,000-year-old "fast food" counter preserved in relatively good condition at the site of the ancient Roman city of Pompeii, Planet Pompeii reported.
Another exceptional testimony of the Roman civilization in the last finding in the excavation works of the #RegioV in #Pompeii: a perfectly preserved and decorated thermopoly (diner).— Planet Pompeii (@PlanetPompeii) 29 марта 2019 г.
Photos by Pompeii — Parco Archeologico pic.twitter.com/NfTDUsTdy8
The ancient Roman eatery featured a counter, called a frescoed thermopolium, from which people could purchase flatbread with salty fish, grilled cheese and lentils. Regular customers were thought to have been working class people who lacked kitchen facilities at home.
