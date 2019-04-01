Rapper Nipsey Hussle Shot Dead Outside Store in Los Angeles - Reports

According to multiple reports, American Grammy-nominated rapper Nipsey Hussle was shot dead near his clothing store in Los Angeles. Two more people were also shot.

The incident happened moments after Hussle, whose real name was Ermias Ashgedom, tweeted "Having strong enemies is a blessing."

Having strong enemies is a blessing. — THA GREAT (@NipseyHussle) March 31, 2019

LAPD confirmed that there shots fired in the area of Slauson Ave and Crenshaw Blvd, noting that "3 victims were transported to a local hospital where one was pronounced deceased."

At approximately 3:20 pm there was a shooting reported in the area of Slauson Ave and Crenshaw Blvd. 3 victims were transported to a local hospital where one was pronounced deceased. We have no suspect info at this time and will provide more details as they become available. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) March 31, 2019

An LAPD spokesman did not confirm the deceased's name, noting that the shooter is still at large, AFP reported.

​Nipsey Hussle was nominated for a Grammy for Best Rap Album in 2018 following the release of his first studio album "Victory Lap".

Following the shooting death of the rapper, fans and performers tweeted their best wishes and extended condolences.

Bless up @nipseyhussle nothing but luv

FATHER OF ASAHD MAY 17 pic.twitter.com/bZAUzHuPqq — DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) March 29, 2019

— 🇬🇾 Tune T (@Reesie1109) April 1, 2019

— DJ Necterr (@necterr) April 1, 2019

